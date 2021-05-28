The Clubhouse has made its debut on Android telephones with one million downloads in just a few days. This social audio app was initially designed for ios units, which garnered 10 million downloads on Apple’s app retailer. It helps the Android 8.0 model and was launched on Could 21, 2021, on the Google Play retailer.

It is a social media app the place customers can talk in voice chat rooms that may accommodate a gaggle of 5000 individuals. The app is incomes reputation amongst the biggies like Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Fb co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Listed here are the 10 steps for creating an account in the Clubhouse App.

1. Obtain the Clubhouse App from your android or ios gadget

2. Open the app, and click on on the Get your username icon.

3. After the click on, the web page will direct to the subsequent step i.e. Enter your cellphone quantity

4. Click on on the Subsequent button, as soon as the cellphone quantity is entered.

5. It’ll open up the display screen the place you need to enter the auto-generated code.

6. As soon as the code is entered, you need to click on on the Subsequent button.

7. The following button lands on the display screen the place you have to enter your full identify.

8. After coming into your full identify, the subsequent button will present up on the username display screen.

9. The username display screen will ask you to enter a novel username

10. Click on on the Subsequent button, which can lastly land you on the web page the place you have created your account on Clubhouse.

