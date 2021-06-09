All you need to know; Prizes,
Garena Free Fireplace Rampage Legion Occasion: All you need to know; Prizes, Rewards, how to get it –Test-Garena is repeatedly bringing new occasions and gadgets within the Free Fireplace to keep the hype of the sport. As we speak, Garena has introduced a brand new occasion which is Rampage Legion Occasion. Free Fireplace Rampage Legion will characteristic a number of bundles and gadgets reminiscent of weapon and character skins, pets skins, and extra. This occasion will happen from ninth June to fifteenth June 2021. Right here is every part you need to find out about Garena Free Fireplace Rampage Legion Occasion.
Garena has just lately introduced the return of Rampage occasion third time in Free Fireplace. A number of occasions have already kicked off within the recreation. There’s a check-in occasion which affords numerous cosmetics reminiscent of characters and weapon skins with a time restrict. In Rampage Legion Occasion gamers need to spend diamonds (Free Fireplace In- recreation forex) to get an opportunity to win numerous gadgets as prize.
How to get rewards from Free Fireplace Rampage Legion Occasion –
On this occasion, gamers need to spend the diamonds to spin the wheel. The one spin prices 20 diamonds whereas you can use a set of 6 spins for 100 diamonds. If you are fortunate sufficient you will get grand prizes or you can preserve spining and hit the mark of 120 spins. After hitting mark of 120 spins you will likely be rewarded along with your selection of grand prize. These 120 spins will value minimal 2000 diamonds. If you don’t have the diamonds, you can prime up by actual cash.
Free Fireplace Rampage Legion Occasion : Reward Checklist –
• Grand Prize
Famine Felon Bundle
Starvation Strike Bundle
Plague Phantom Bundle
Venom Contact Bundle
• Regular Rewards
Bonfire
Pet Meals
Bounty Token
Resupply Map
50x Common Fragments
50x Reminiscence Fragments (Shiro)
50x Reminiscence Fragments (Maro)
50x Reminiscence Fragments (Xayne)
50x Reminiscence Fragments (Skyler)
Demolitionist Gun Field
AI Gun Field
Evil Pumpkin AK Field
Moon Famas Field
Bumblebee Gun Field
Hellfire M4A1 AK Field
Wilderness Hunter UMP Field
Hellfire M4A1 Field
Yellow Sprint
Weapon Royale Voucher
Infestation
Diamond Royale Voucher
Day of Demise banner
Devine parachute
Gloo Wall – Demise Guardian
Ultimate Disaster backpack
THE banner
Daylight surfboard
