All you need to know; Prizes,



Garena Free Fireplace Rampage Legion Occasion: All you need to know; Prizes, Rewards, how to get it –Test-Garena is repeatedly bringing new occasions and gadgets within the Free Fireplace to keep the hype of the sport. As we speak, Garena has introduced a brand new occasion which is Rampage Legion Occasion. Free Fireplace Rampage Legion will characteristic a number of bundles and gadgets reminiscent of weapon and character skins, pets skins, and extra. This occasion will happen from ninth June to fifteenth June 2021. Right here is every part you need to find out about Garena Free Fireplace Rampage Legion Occasion.

Free Fireplace Rampage Legion Occasion –

Garena has just lately introduced the return of Rampage occasion third time in Free Fireplace. A number of occasions have already kicked off within the recreation. There’s a check-in occasion which affords numerous cosmetics reminiscent of characters and weapon skins with a time restrict. In Rampage Legion Occasion gamers need to spend diamonds (Free Fireplace In- recreation forex) to get an opportunity to win numerous gadgets as prize.

How to get rewards from Free Fireplace Rampage Legion Occasion –

On this occasion, gamers need to spend the diamonds to spin the wheel. The one spin prices 20 diamonds whereas you can use a set of 6 spins for 100 diamonds. If you are fortunate sufficient you will get grand prizes or you can preserve spining and hit the mark of 120 spins. After hitting mark of 120 spins you will likely be rewarded along with your selection of grand prize. These 120 spins will value minimal 2000 diamonds. If you don’t have the diamonds, you can prime up by actual cash.

Free Fireplace Rampage Legion Occasion : Reward Checklist –

• Grand Prize

Famine Felon Bundle

Starvation Strike Bundle

Plague Phantom Bundle

Venom Contact Bundle

• Regular Rewards

Bonfire

Pet Meals

Bounty Token

Resupply Map

50x Common Fragments

50x Reminiscence Fragments (Shiro)

50x Reminiscence Fragments (Maro)

50x Reminiscence Fragments (Xayne)

50x Reminiscence Fragments (Skyler)

Demolitionist Gun Field

AI Gun Field

Evil Pumpkin AK Field

Moon Famas Field

Bumblebee Gun Field

Hellfire M4A1 AK Field

Wilderness Hunter UMP Field

Hellfire M4A1 Field

Yellow Sprint

Weapon Royale Voucher

Infestation

Diamond Royale Voucher

Day of Demise banner

Devine parachute

Gloo Wall – Demise Guardian

Ultimate Disaster backpack

THE banner

Daylight surfboard