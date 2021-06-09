All you need to know; Regions, Teams,

All you need to know; Areas, Groups,
PUBG Continental Collection 4: All you need to know; Areas, Groups, Complete Prize Pool: PUBG Continental Collection Season 4 is without doubt one of the greatest PUBG tournaments, this match happen in 4 areas Americas, Asia, APAC and Europe. There might be complete 64 groups collaborating within the PUBG Continental Collection 4 the place every area have 16 groups. PCS 4 contains a huge prize pool of $1,000,000 USD. This prize pool is equally distributed in all areas the place every area can have prize pool of $250,000 USD.
From June tenth – June twenty seventh, 64 groups throughout 4 areas will play 36 matches within the Battlegrounds. Who’s going to be the Survivors of the PCS4? pic.twitter.com/aZNlITpfUB
— PUBG (@PUBG) June 9, 2021
PUBG Continental Collection 4: Schedule & Format
PUBG Continental Collection (PCS) Season 4 will begin on tenth June and concludes on twenty seventh June 2021. Every area have 16 groups who will take part in three weeks of play complete 36 matches. General rating might be selected the premise of prize cash group received all through the match. Right here is the area sensible schedule,
PCS 4 Americas – tenth – twenty fifth June
PCS 4 APAC – tenth – twenty fifth June
PCS 4 Europe – twelfth – twenty seventh June
PCS 4 Asia – twelfth – twenty seventh June
PUBG Continental Collection 4: Groups –
AMERICAS REGION –
TSM
Dignitas
Oath Gaming
Susquehanna Soniqs
Spacestation Gaming
Wildcard Gaming
Latin Dominus
Trogloditas
Enrage Esports
22 Esports
A Creche
303 Esports
Dodge
eUnited
Guadalajara Gascans
Staff Veritas
APAC REGION –
ArkAngel Predator
Sufferer Rise
Eagle 365 Esports
The Colony
FURY
Staff Bliss
Staff No1
X-Stadium Thu Duc
The Expendables
BN United
GameHome Esports
Buriram United Esports
Daytrade Gaming
Magic Esport
Sharper Esport
Assault All Round
EUROPE REGION –
Digital Athletics
Virtus.professional
Natus Vincere
FaZe Clan
ENCE
Staff Liquid
Heroic
SKADE
FIVE
Redline
EXhalatioN
BBL Esports
Blaze Esports
RTG ESPORTS
AfterAlt
Mutiny
ASIA REGION –
Afreeca Freecs
Gen.G
GPS GHIBLI
DAMWON Gaming
T1
Danawa e-sports
emTek StormX
MaD Clan
4 Offended Males
17 Gaming
Multi Circle Gaming
Video games Eternally Younger
KaiXin Esports
Petrichor Street
ENTER FORCE.36
World Esports Xsset
PUBG CONTINENTAL SERIES 4: Streams
All matches from all areas might be livestreamed on the Official YouTube channel of PUBG Esports. Right here is the hyperlink of the channel – https://youtube.com/c/PUBGEsports
