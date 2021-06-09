All you need to know; Regions, Teams,

All you need to know; Areas, Groups,



PUBG Continental Collection 4: All you need to know; Areas, Groups, Complete Prize Pool: PUBG Continental Collection Season 4 is without doubt one of the greatest PUBG tournaments, this match happen in 4 areas Americas, Asia, APAC and Europe. There might be complete 64 groups collaborating within the PUBG Continental Collection 4 the place every area have 16 groups. PCS 4 contains a huge prize pool of $1,000,000 USD. This prize pool is equally distributed in all areas the place every area can have prize pool of $250,000 USD.

Additionally Learn:PMPL Arabia Season 1: PUBG Cellular Professional League Arabia Season 1 Grand Finals: Schedule, Format, Groups, Streams



From June tenth – June twenty seventh, 64 groups throughout 4 areas will play 36 matches within the Battlegrounds. Who’s going to be the Survivors of the PCS4? pic.twitter.com/aZNlITpfUB — PUBG (@PUBG) June 9, 2021

PUBG Continental Collection 4: Schedule & Format

PUBG Continental Collection (PCS) Season 4 will begin on tenth June and concludes on twenty seventh June 2021. Every area have 16 groups who will take part in three weeks of play complete 36 matches. General rating might be selected the premise of prize cash group received all through the match. Right here is the area sensible schedule,

PCS 4 Americas – tenth – twenty fifth June

PCS 4 APAC – tenth – twenty fifth June

PCS 4 Europe – twelfth – twenty seventh June

PCS 4 Asia – twelfth – twenty seventh June

PUBG Continental Collection 4: Groups –

AMERICAS REGION –

TSM

Dignitas

Oath Gaming

Susquehanna Soniqs

Spacestation Gaming

Wildcard Gaming

Latin Dominus

Trogloditas

Enrage Esports

22 Esports

A Creche

303 Esports

Dodge

eUnited

Guadalajara Gascans

Staff Veritas

APAC REGION –

ArkAngel Predator

Sufferer Rise

Eagle 365 Esports

The Colony

FURY

Staff Bliss

Staff No1

X-Stadium Thu Duc

The Expendables

BN United

GameHome Esports

Buriram United Esports

Daytrade Gaming

Magic Esport

Sharper Esport

Assault All Round

EUROPE REGION –

Digital Athletics

Virtus.professional

Natus Vincere

FaZe Clan

ENCE

Staff Liquid

Heroic

SKADE

FIVE

Redline

EXhalatioN

BBL Esports

Blaze Esports

RTG ESPORTS

AfterAlt

Mutiny

ASIA REGION –

Afreeca Freecs

Gen.G

GPS GHIBLI

DAMWON Gaming

T1

Danawa e-sports

emTek StormX

MaD Clan

4 Offended Males

17 Gaming

Multi Circle Gaming

Video games Eternally Younger

KaiXin Esports

Petrichor Street

ENTER FORCE.36

World Esports Xsset

PUBG CONTINENTAL SERIES 4: Streams

All matches from all areas might be livestreamed on the Official YouTube channel of PUBG Esports. Right here is the hyperlink of the channel – https://youtube.com/c/PUBGEsports