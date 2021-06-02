All you need to know- Technology News, Gadgetclock

All you need to know- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

Colourful Technology has launched the Colourful iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics playing cards, in its Vulcan, Superior OC and NB fashions. As per a press launch, each graphic playing cards are loaded with options and boast of improved designs. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB is a compact triple-fan graphics card measuring 300 mm x 104 mm x 52.5 mm. It’s a complicated graphics card that packs a triple-fan cooler with an ‘Vitality Core’ central fan and a ‘Mild Frozen’ lighting impact. It options 5 8 mm-diameter warmth pipes for faster warmth dissipation.

The 3070 Ti NB graphics card is supplied with the model’s One-Key Overclock button on the rear I/O, pushing efficiency to 1,830 MHz. For RGB lighting fans, there’s an RGB Colourful emblem on the aspect of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB. It comes with a 2x 8-pin PCIe energy connector and eight GB reminiscence.

A USP of Vulcan fashions, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a 323 mm x 158 mm x 60 mm graphics card. As per the press launch, Vulcan contains the signature LCD display which can be utilized for standing monitoring, private customisation, displaying GPU temperature, GPU load, core clocks, and others. The LCD display is seen even in a vertical mounting orientation and might be flipped up to 90 levels.

That includes a triple-fan cooler with a 13-blade cooling fan design, the 3080 Ti Vulcan packs iGame’s Vacuum Copper Plated Technics to ship steady and funky overclocks. It additionally includes a One-Key Overclock button on the rear I/O, for an immediate efficiency increase to 1,710 MHz on the press of a button. It comes with a 3x 8-pin PCIe energy connector and homes 12 GB reminiscence.

Each the graphics playing cards shall be accessible within the Indian market. The costs of those merchandise haven’t been disclosed as but.