All you need to know- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Poco has introduced that it’ll launch Poco M3 Professional in India on 8 June. The smartphone has already debuted globally final month. Poco has revealed in a tweet that this would be the firm’s first 5G smartphone within the nation. The smartphone might be solely accessible for buy on Flipkart. It’s anticipated that the India variant will include the identical specs as the worldwide variant. Going by the worldwide variant, the highlights of Poco M3 Professional will embody MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 48 MP triple rear digicam, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

beor we et to alk extra about Q3, let’s speak velocity? 5G velocity! Our first 5G cellphone, the wonderful POCO M3 Professional is coming! Buckle up, folks. The one with Mad Velocity, Killer Seems to be hits @Flipkart on June eighth. #POCOM3Pro pic.twitter.com/uI8439V9xZ — POCO India – Register for Vaccine (@IndiaPOCO) June 1, 2021

Poco M3 Professional anticipated specs

Going by the worldwide variant, Poco M3 Professional may characteristic a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD show that comes with a 90 Hz refresh charge. It’s anticipated to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. The smartphone is probably going to provide up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inner storage. Poco M3 Professional is anticipated to run on Android 12 based mostly MIUI 12.

As for digicam, Poco M3 Professional may sport a triple rear digicam setup that homes a 48 MP major sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it’s seemingly to include an 8 MP entrance digicam.

The smartphone is anticipated to be outfitted with a 5,000 mAh battery that helps 18 W quick charging.