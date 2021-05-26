All you need to know



Earlier than each patch, Garena releases an Advance Server to experiment with the brand new options earlier than releasing them into the Free Hearth’s world model. It’s a separate utility that has to be downloaded from its web site. With the following patch only a few weeks forward, particulars concerning Free Hearth OB28 Advance Servers have been launched.

Registration for a similar is already underway, and like all the time, an activation code is obligatory for gamers to entry the Advance Server.

This text gives customers with the main points concerning the Activation code and the way they will acquire it.

Activation code for Free Hearth OB28 Advance Server

Activation codes are given out by the builders, normally to associate content material creators and chosen members of the Free Hearth group. A code can solely be utilized by gamers as soon as whereas opening the Advance Server for the primary time, and there are not any options for buying the code.

How to get an Activation code

Activation code

Since there are restricted codes accessible, gamers should register themselves to get their fingers on the activation code. Earlier than going forward, it’s important to emphasize that not all registered customers can be ready to entry the Advance Server.

If gamers have not registered but, they will observe the steps supplied beneath:

Step 1: Utilizing this hyperlink, gamers need to head to Free Hearth Advance Server web site.

Step 2: Customers will then have to faucet on the “Login Fb” button.

Fill in all the information

Step 3: Fill in all the main points appropriately after which faucet on the “Be a part of Now” button to full the registration for OB28 Advance Server.

Step 4: As soon as the APK has been made accessible on Could 27, 2021, they will obtain straight from the web site. Nevertheless, the server can solely have a restricted variety of customers, and due to this fact gamers can not log in in the event that they have not obtained the code. Watch for Garena’s response.

Begin and finish date

Server open and shut dates

The Advance Server will open on the identical date because the APK obtain is out there, i.e., Could 27. It will likely be accessible for one week, and customers can be ready to check out the brand new options earlier than it attracts to an in depth on June 3.

Builders will reward gamers with diamonds for reporting bugs and glitches, which is a win-win scenario.

