Allahabad HC Invites Applications For Law Clerk Trainee Posts – High Court Recruitment for Law Clerk Trainee Posts, Apply Fast

Allahabad High Court has invited applications from eligible candidates by issuing notification for the post of Law Clerk Trainee. A total of 94 posts will be filled on contract basis. Applications have to be made offline. Must be done offline. Application forms can be collected from the counter opened at Allahabad High Court and Lucknow Bench.

Allahabad High Court has invited applications from eligible candidates by issuing notification for the post of Law Clerk Trainee. A total of 94 posts will be filled on contract basis. Applications have to be made offline. Application forms can be collected from the counter opened at Allahabad High Court and Lucknow Bench. form website www.allahabadhighcourt.in Can also be downloaded from .

Deadline August 28

After filling the application form, along with the necessary documents, send it by speed or registered post by 28 August (5 PM) to the following address: Registrar General, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad-211017. Candidates will also have to send two self-addressed envelopes with postal stamp of Rs.40.

Age Range

Candidates age should be between 21 to 26 years at the time of applying for these posts, as on July 1, 2021. For more details read the notification issued on the website thoroughly.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Interviews will be held at Allahabad only.