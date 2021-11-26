Allahabad HC retired judge will face trial in corruption case, Center approves CBI’s appeal

It is alleged that the Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences was stopped by the Center in May 2017 from admitting students for not fulfilling the criteria. Justice Shukla is accused of benefitting the college.

The CBI has tightened the noose on the retired Allahabad High Court judge Srinarayan Shukla in favor of a private medical college in UP and giving a verdict in favor of the institution. Now they will be tried in court. The Narendra Modi government at the Center gave approval to this effect on Thursday evening. The CBI says that the investigation against the judge has been completed. Soon the chargesheet will be filed in the court.

The deadline for admission of 2017-18 batch students has been wrongly extended, which is in clear violation of the Supreme Court order and existing rules. In the CBI investigation, he was found guilty of alleged irregularities and giving undue advantage to a private medical college.

The CBI had written a letter to the CJI to register a case against Justice Shukla. The agency had said in its letter that it had set up an inquiry against Justice Shukla on the advice of former Supreme Court CJI Dipak Misra. According to the agency, the matter of irregularities of Justice Shukla was brought to the notice of the then CJI Dipak Misra. After receiving this letter, the present CJI Ranjan Gogoi allowed the CBI to register an FIR against Justice Shukla. Justice Gogoi had ordered the suspension of his judicial services from January 2018.

Gogoi had also recommended to PM Narendra Modi that Justice Shukla should be removed from his post. However, there have been incidents in the past when judges were accused of corruption and recommendations were made to governments to remove them through impeachment, but no judge was removed. In fact, till July 1991 in India, Supreme and High Court judges were not allowed to prosecute. But after this, on July 25, 1991, during the hearing of a case of the Madras High Court, in a historic decision, the Supreme Court had ordered to register a case against the judges of the High Court and the Supreme Court as well.