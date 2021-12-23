Allahabad HC Urges PM Modi and EC to Postpone Election in view of Corona Threat Omicron

The Allahabad High Court has appealed to the Prime Minister and the Election Commissioner to postpone the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for some time in view of the increasing cases of Omicron in the country. The court said that in order to save people from the third wave of corona in the assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, election rallies gathered by political parties should be banned. Let us inform that these days all political parties are engaged in rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

Suggesting that the High Court has appealed to the political parties to campaign through TV, newspaper and also urged PM Modi to take strict steps to stop the election meetings of political parties. He said that the Prime Minister should also consider postponing the election because thousands of lakhs of people participate in it, he said that there is life to be a world.

Hearing a bail order, the bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav has also appealed to the Election Commission to issue directions to stop political activities immediately. The court said that hundreds of cases are listed here every day, due to such a large number of cases, a large number of lawyers are present and no social distancing is possible between them. Justice Shekhar Yadav said that the lawyers are compelled to stand by sticking together.

Let us inform that amidst the increasing cases of ‘Omicron’ in the country, the Prime Minister reviewed the current situation of the epidemic in a high level meeting today and directed the officials to remain vigilant and work closely with the states and prevent and prevent public health related issues. His efforts of management measures should be taken forward as “the stand of the whole government”.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after the meeting said that Modi directed the officials that our future steps against the pandemic should be based on the Centre’s proactive, focused and cooperative strategy.