Allahabad High Court on cow: Indian doctor warns against cow dung as a cure for covid-1 cure, Allahabad High Court, cow should be made a national animal, its protection is given by God as a fundamental right of Hindus!

Allahabad High Court on cow

Nowadays Allahabad High Court is in the headlines. This is because of the comments he made on cows while ruling in a case related to cow slaughter. The court has asked for the cow to be declared a national animal. He describes the cow as the only animal that takes in and releases oxygen. This 12-page order lists many popular things related to cows. Modern science does not recognize them. Well, after the court order, the discussion on cows has gained momentum again.

What did the court say?

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday mentioned several things regarding cows during the bail application hearing. A bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav made the remarks while dismissing the bail plea of ​​Javed, a cow slaughter accused. The court said that cow protection should be made a fundamental right of Hindus. The court said the cow is useful even when she is old and sick. Its dung and urine is very useful in agriculture, for making medicine. People worship the mother as a cow. Meanwhile, the court also said that the protection and conservation of cows is not related to any religion. Cow is the culture of India and it is the duty of every citizen living in the country to protect the culture irrespective of their religion. Muslims also understood the importance of cows in Indian culture during their reign. The court in its order referred to Panchgavya and said that it is used in the treatment of many incurable diseases. It is made from milk, ghee, cow urine and dung. The court also noted that the cow is the only animal that goes inside and provides oxygen.

Those 5 Muslim rulers, under whose authority the cow was ‘worshiped’, were also mentioned by the High Court

Only cows do not give oxygen

Many of the statements made by the bench on cows do not have concrete scientific evidence. Science considers them ‘belief’. Let’s just talk about oxygen. There is a detailed article on the BBC about this. This article explains that the air we breathe, along with nitrogen and oxygen, is also low in carbon dioxide and other gases. Its oxygen content is 21 percent. At the same time, the amount of oxygen in the exhaled breath falls to 16 percent. When we exhale, we take in 0.04 percent carbon dioxide and 79 percent nitrogen. At the same time, carbon dioxide levels remain at 4 percent and nitrogen levels at 79 percent. So it is not the only cow that takes in and releases oxygen.

The cow should be declared the national animal …

Many ministers are doing this

Over the last several years, many ministers have been telling the story of the cow taking and releasing oxygen as a miracle. In 2017, Rajasthan’s then Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Vasudev Devanani had also said that the cow is the only animal that breathes in and out of oxygen. He also said that people need to understand the scientific importance of cows. Then in 2019, the then Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Rawat, also claimed that there was only a cow that gave oxygen instead of carbon dioxide.

Scientists tell ‘myths’

In the last few years, a number of research papers have been published which explain the statements made about cow urine, dung and other things. Experts say ministers and clerics make high claims about cow urine and dung. It is also claimed to be useful in the treatment of corona, cancer and tuberculosis. But, there is no scientific proof for this. Science examines prevailing beliefs. They are weighed on scientific criteria. They are adopted only when they meet again. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur had recently made a similar claim. He claimed that cow urine cured his cancer. However, it was later reported that his cancer was not cured by cow urine but by surgery. Similarly, during the second wave for corona treatment, photos of people bathing in dung went very viral. But, Indian doctors had said that there is no scientific basis for the fact that dung is useful to prevent corona. So people shouldn’t ‘dung bath’ with the thought of losing the corona.

The government had tried last year as well

Last year, the Indian government called for initiatives to research the benefits of cow dung, urine, milk and other by-products from ‘pure desi cows’. The event was led by the Indian Department of Science and Technology (DST). It is the scientific ministry that leads scientific research. However, scientists were not interested. He believed that there was already a lot of research in the field of diseases such as cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure. Also, these diseases are not mentioned anywhere in the Vedic texts. There is no concrete evidence that these products actually cure these diseases.

Science has also eaten

However, science has also been broken on many occasions. This story was seen many times during the time of Corona. Something was said before and after. The prestigious medical journal Annals of Internal Medicine withdraws from a paper published here in April 2020. It was emphasized that face masks are not effective in preventing the spread of corona. No one knows how many people have been infected by this misinformation. It was also claimed about ivermectin that it prevents more than 90% of deaths due to corona. However, this claim was later withdrawn. In such a situation it can be said that even science is not the ultimate truth. Discovery is a topic that continues unabated.