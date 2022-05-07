Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James indicted



Alleged subway shooter Frank James has been charged after authorities say he shot multiple people at a Brooklyn train station last month.

A grand jury in the Eastern District of New York has charged James with carrying out a terrorist attack on a public transit system, as well as firing a firearm during a felony, according to the United States District Court.

If convicted in the first count, James could face the maximum life sentence. If convicted in the second count, James faces a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence and a maximum life sentence.

No date has been set for the sentencing.

James is charged with injuring 29 people at a Sunset Park, Brooklyn, subway station around 8:25 a.m. April 12. James has been accused of boarding a Manhattan-bound N train during the morning rush hour while wearing a gas mask. His face, activated a smoke canister and fired shots inside the train and on the platform at 36th Street subway station.

Authorities say James rented a U-Hall van from a Philadelphia store on Monday and entered Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to federal criminal charges.

Authorities allege that James fled the area on a different subway after the attack. Authorities discovered two bags and a reflective jacket among the items left at the scene, according to the complaint.

“The first bag contained, among other items, a firearm, a plastic container containing gasoline, a torch, a U-Hall key and multiple bank cards,” the document said. “The second bag contained fireworks, which contained explosives filled with black powder.”

James was later arrested by NYPD officers after informing authorities of his whereabouts by telephoning a tipline.

“We’ve got him,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams Announced In the afternoon press conference.

