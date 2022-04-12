Alleged ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow mentally competent to stand trial, Idaho judge says



A Idaho District Judge on Monday Murder The suspect and “cult mom” Lori Valo Debel was able to stand trial, according to court documents.

One after about nine months Idaho Mental Hospital, Fremont District Judge Steven Boyce said in an order Monday that Debel was “back to efficiency and fit to move forward” in his murder trial, which was temporarily halted when he committed to mental health benefits in June.

“The plaintiff must be transferred from the Idaho Department of Health and remanded in the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office to be brought before this court,” the order said.

Debel and her new husband, Chad Debel, were indicted in late May 2021 Murder And conspiracy Charge Among others, related to the deaths of several people, including Laurie’s two children, officials said.

The trial in the Lori Valo murder case has been postponed because the court has said it has “no qualifications”.

The pair are at the center of a complex case involving several suspicious deaths as well as a bizarre apocalyptic religious belief that prosecutors claim the couple was designed to justify the murder of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Valo, a 17-year-old tile. Ryan and Tammy Debel, 49.

Vallo and Debel were each charged on multiple counts with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit grand theft, first-degree murder and first-degree murder related to the deaths of JJ and Tylie, Officials Was announced on time.

The children had been missing for several months – when police say the couple lied about the children’s location and then moved to Hawaii – before their bodies were buried in Chad Debel’s property in rural Idaho.

The couple was also blamed for the deaths of Chad’s ex-wife, Tammy Debel, who expressed suspicion after he and Laurie got married two weeks later. Laurie was also charged in connection with the 2019 shooting death of her estranged partner Charles Valor.

According to the divorce documents filed by Charles Valo before his death, Laurie believed he was “a God appointed to perform the work of 144,000 people at the second coming of Christ in July 2020”. Chad Debel has written several apocalyptic novels based on Mormon theology. Both were involved in a group that preached preparation for the end times of the Bible.

Debel’s indictment will be held on April 19.

Stephanie Pagons of Gadget Clock and The Associated Press contributed to this report.