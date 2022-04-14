Alleged fake feds spotted leaving DC jail one day after judge denied detention motion by prosecutors



Two Washington, D.C. men accused of disguising law enforcement officers were released from prison Wednesday afternoon after a federal judge rejected prosecutors’ offers to detain the two men before their trial.

Aryan Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested April 6 during a multi-federal government raid on multiple apartment units in a luxury apartment in the Navy Yard area of ​​Washington, DC. They were charged April 7 in U.S. District Court with a federal officer’s false disguise.

The men were released on Wednesday from a Washington, D.C., jail. Taherzadeh told reporters he could not comment but said “they treated me very well” before returning to the jail, then got into a car outside the building.

Ali did not comment on the charges against him after his release.

Magistrate Michael Harvey rejected a request by federal prosecutors to detain the two men before their trial, saying they had failed to prove that they had failed to prove that the men had created a flight risk, and also raised a number of issues. Prosecutor .

Harvey said the apartments did not appear to have been paid for by the two people who used them, including those given to Secret Service agents, and noted that there was a default verdict for the apartments.

Taherzadeh and Haider’s lawyers say the men will not try to flee the country.

During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors revealed that the men were informed of the federal investigation because of an email sent by a Secret Service investigator that contacted Taherzadeh’s business email, which led the government to arrest the men earlier than intended.

The men have been under house arrest and are being tracked by GPS. They will not be able to leave their home except for “medical requirements” and other reasons approved by the court.

Taherzadeh and Haider were told to “stay away” from all embassies and airports, as well as the apartment complex where the alleged incident took place.

Taherzadeh and Ali’s plans were dubbed federal law enforcement agents when a U.S. Postal Inspector arrived to investigate an alleged attack on their apartment complex involving a U.S. Postal Service carrier, according to prosecutors.

The case was eventually handed over Federal Bureau of Investigations The men introduced themselves as employees of the Department of Homeland Security who served on a special task force on the January 6th Capital Riot. They used their fake law enforcement positions to combine with legitimate federal agents whom they gifted, prosecutors allege.

Federal prosecutors allege that the men used their fake federal law enforcement positions to integrate with legitimate federal agents whom they gifted. They further allege that the men “compromised” with the entry of Secret Service personnel into the White House, “giving them a lot of gifts, including rent-free living.”

On April 6, while executing a search warrant, officers recovered multiple firearms and ammunition. Prosecutors have told a court that “numerous electronic devices” have been found, including “significant” quantities of surveillance equipment, 30 hard drives, a machine that generates and programs personal identification verification cards, and blank cards with chips.

Residents of the luxury apartment told an inspector that the two men set up video surveillance throughout the apartment complex and said they believed they had access to personal information and even claimed they could access residents’ cell phones.

By filing a court Prosecutor On April 8, federal agents found “a box of documents with profiles of individuals” and “a binder containing a list of residents, apartment numbers and contact information” while executing a search warrant.

Gadget Clock has confirmed that four Secret Service agents involved in the investigation have been fired, two of whom worked for the uniformed department and one of the agents was assigned to the vicinity of Vice President Harris’ residence, but not to him. All personal.

A separate Secret Service agent who has now been fired was assigned to First Lady Jill Biden’s presidential protective division, and sources told Gadget Clock that the agent could occasionally meet for agents close to President Biden but was not under the president’s regular security. Details