Alleged saint’s Pakistan connection: Alleged sadhu’s Pakistan connection allegedly stolen from the temple

The Pakistan connection of Ashutoshanand alias Ashu Baba, who was allegedly paid on May 20 from the Paramahansa Ashram in Ghodi village, is being investigated. He has received 2 passports, 3 PAN cards and 2 Aadhar cards under different names. A receipt has also been found indicating that some documents have been sent to Pakistan.In fact, gold and silver coins and Rs 1 lakh 27 thousand were stolen from the ashram. A case was registered against 5 persons including Ashutoshanand alias Ashu Baba at Chandhat police station. The accused is out on pre-arrest bail and has not yet joined the police investigation.

Now the accused Ashutoshanand’s Pakistan connection has come to the fore. Two passports, three PAN cards and two Aadhar cards under different names were seized from him. Complaints have also been lodged with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Human Welfare. The IB (Intelligence Bureau) has also started an investigation after the complaint. FIRs have also been registered against the accused at Mundkati and Satanwada in Madhya Pradesh.

Has taken pre-arrest bail from the court

The complaint was lodged by Navneet Singh Teotia, head of the truck union. He said that he has been visiting Vinega Ashram in Shivpuri for the last several years. Rahul Gupta alias Ashutoshanand alias Ashu Baba, a resident of Aligarh district of UP, also has to visit the ashram. Ashutoshanand, 41, has a BCA pass. He has gone to Indonesia with the monks. On May 20, Ashutoshanand along with his accomplice Hemant Badonia alias Chhotu came to the Paramahansa temple in Ghodi village in an Ertiga car with 5 people. He is then accused of stealing gold and silver coins worth Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh 27 thousand from the temple. In this regard, the investigation was started by filing a case at Chandhat police station, after which the accused took pre-arrest bail from the court.

Examination of documents

Navneet says that when he went to Shivpuri, he found some documents in the name of Ashutoshanand in a room. This included two passports, three PAN cards and two Aadhaar cards. Evidence was also found that the accused had applied for a grant of about Rs 58 lakh from the welfare ministry through forged documents. Grants for human welfare were sought as head of the Committee for the Protection of Indian Culture and Human Welfare. The accused also sent the name of Mohammad Jameel to Pakistan through an overnight express courier. The IB has launched an investigation after the entire matter was reported to the External Affairs Ministry. DSP Yashpal Khatana says the matter is being investigated.