Alan Brooks, a Dallas man accused of raping a young girl, was awaiting the start of his trial on March 3, 1910, when a mob stormed the courtroom.

The next day, The Dallas Morning News reported that Brooks, who was black, had a rope tied around his neck and was dragged through a second-floor window of the courthouse. His body was then dragged several blocks into the Alex Arc, a major landmark in downtown Dallas. Brooks was tied to a telephone pole and killed in a corner of Maine and Accord Streets.

Judge Robert C. wrote in court records, “While the lawyers were preparing the motion, a mob entered the courtroom and killed the defendant. “Case dismissed.”

The arch was demolished less than a year later, but a new sign will be erected on Saturday morning, where it once stood. At a ceremony at Brooks’ lynching site, the Dallas County Justice Initiative plans to unveil a landmark sign confessing to a crime 111 years ago. Local lawyers say the marker will be the first such memorial for a lynching victim in Dallas County.