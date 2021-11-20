Allen Brooks, Victim of a 1910 Lynching, Is Remembered in Dallas
Alan Brooks, a Dallas man accused of raping a young girl, was awaiting the start of his trial on March 3, 1910, when a mob stormed the courtroom.
The next day, The Dallas Morning News reported that Brooks, who was black, had a rope tied around his neck and was dragged through a second-floor window of the courthouse. His body was then dragged several blocks into the Alex Arc, a major landmark in downtown Dallas. Brooks was tied to a telephone pole and killed in a corner of Maine and Accord Streets.
Judge Robert C. wrote in court records, “While the lawyers were preparing the motion, a mob entered the courtroom and killed the defendant. “Case dismissed.”
The arch was demolished less than a year later, but a new sign will be erected on Saturday morning, where it once stood. At a ceremony at Brooks’ lynching site, the Dallas County Justice Initiative plans to unveil a landmark sign confessing to a crime 111 years ago. Local lawyers say the marker will be the first such memorial for a lynching victim in Dallas County.
“Everyone knows that JFK was assassinated here in Dallas. We have no problem recognizing that part of history,” said George Keaton Jr., executive director of the nonprofit Black Dallas, a recent memoir. “But when we think of our people of color, they don’t want to know the sins and wrongdoings of white America against our people.”
Christopher J., chief academic officer of Paul Quinn College in Dallas. According to Dowdy, Brooks went missing on February 27, 1910, when the family’s 3-year-old daughter, Mary Ethel Beuvens, went missing while setting fire to a white family home. Brooks, who was thought to be 59 years old, was found with a smirk less than four hours later. For his research project “Dallas Untold”, Dr. Dodi combined the turbulent local articles of the time with court records to provide a textured account of what happened to Brooks.
After doctors examined the man and the boy, Brooks was charged with rape. Dr. Keaton said there was no evidence of that crime and that the child was not injured.
About 5,000 people witnessed the lynching at Alex Arc, a three-story white, blue and purple structure that marked the city’s main entrance. According to Dowdy. The name of each of the counties in Texas was engraved on its white metal.
The Dallas County Justice Initiative, led by Dr. Keaton has worked to secure funding for Marker from the Equal Justice initiative’s Community Remembrance Project, which “collaborates with communities to commemorate victims of documented racial violence.”
“One of the great tragedies is that there are so many lynchings we know nothing about, because there was no way to document them,” said Brian Stevenson, executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, in an interview. “And so for Alan Brooks, this marker represents what happened to him, but it also represents thousands of other people whose names we never know.”
Next month, the Dallas County Justice Initiative plans to hold a second ceremony in honor of Reuben Johnson, who was lunched in 1874.
“Most Americans know very little about this history when it is at the heart of the American story,” Mr. Stevenson said.
While two historic landmarks will show a small fraction of the racial violence that took place in a state where at least 335 African Americans were lynched, Dr. “They’re more than they could have imagined 20 years ago,” Keaton said.
“It means a lot to me,” said Dr. Keaton said. “That means Dallas has moved on.”
#Allen #Brooks #Victim #Lynching #Remembered #Dallas
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.