Alliance decided between SP-RLD, Jayant Chaudhary posted a picture with Akhilesh, a gesture of friendship

Sharing the picture after the meeting, Jayant Chaudhary wrote, ‘Growing steps!’. On the other hand, former CM Akhilesh Yadav has also shared his picture with the national of RLD. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted and said – Towards change with Jayant Chaudhary ji.

Akhilesh’s SP and RLD are going to contest elections together in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary met Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Not much information has been revealed about the meeting yet. But seeing the Twitter accounts of both the leaders, it seems that they are ready to come together.

According to sources, an agreement has been reached between RLD and SP regarding the sharing of seats. On Wednesday, both the leaders can announce the alliance. It is being told that Jayant has demanded 50 seats. The SP chief seems to agree on his points.

The alliance between the two has already been announced in the elections. But some seats are getting screwed. There are also four to five seats in western Uttar Pradesh on which both the parties are staking their claim. The most important issue is of Charthawal assembly seat. Both the parties are adamant on fielding their candidate on this seat. Akhilesh wants to give ticket to Harendra Malik from this seat, while Jayant himself is eager to try his luck in the assembly elections from this seat. Harendra had recently joined SP. He himself is also demanding Charthawal assembly seat.

Towards a change with Shri Jayant Choudhary ji pic.twitter.com/iwJe8Onuy6 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 23, 2021

Sources say that the SP has agreed to give a maximum of 50 to 55 seats to the major allies under the alliance. Apart from RLD, these include Om Prakash’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and other small parties. In such a situation, 25 seats in Western Uttar Pradesh and SubhaSP are expected to get more than a dozen seats in Purvanchal in RLD’s share.

Keep in mind that the contest of BJP in UP is being considered with the SP. Both the parties are trying to increase their clan to beat each other. BSP and Congress will enter the fray alone. BSP’s Mayawati has also refrained from releasing the manifesto for the time being. She believes that if she will go to the public about the achievements of the last term, then Priyanka Gandhi has played her bet by giving preference to women.