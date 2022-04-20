Allies send Ukraine ‘spare parts,’ adding 20 aircraft to fleet as Russia bombardment increases: DOD



The United States and its NATO allies have refused to send warplanes to Ukraine over concerns that it could escalate the conflict, but a senior U.S. defense official confirmed Wednesday that “spare parts” had been sent instead.

The Allies have been able to increase Ukraine’s aircraft capabilities by sending the necessary supplies and equipment for the expansion of Ukraine’s operational fixed-wing aircraft fleet.

“They have more than 20 additional aircraft available than three weeks ago,” said a senior U.S. official.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby echoed those demands and told reporters that “through US coordination and provision, the Ukrainians have been provided with adequate spare parts and additional equipment to enable them to operate more fixed-wing aircraft in their fleet.”

It is not clear how many total operational fixed-wing aircraft Ukraine has.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on NATO allies to send warplanes to help establish a no-fly zone or help strengthen Russian missile barrages.

Defense officials estimate that Russia has fired more than 1,670 missiles at Ukrainian targets since the attack began about eight weeks ago.

Top Pentagon officials have previously argued that most of Russia’s missiles were launched from surface-to-air platforms – but Russian forces appear to be changing tactics as they focus their efforts on eastern Ukraine after failing to occupy Kyiv.

Russia tests new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, calling Putin ‘truly unique weapon’

“One of the things they’re trying to learn from this is that air-to-ground integration is one of the things they’re trying to learn,” said a senior U.S. defense official. “We’re seeing some early signs of this early stage of the Donbass fight here.”

Security officials have warned that Russia’s second operation in eastern Ukraine did not begin, despite some offensive movements by Moscow’s forces in the region.

Instead, officials believe Russia is still pursuing a “shaping operation” to bolster its campaign in the region after a series of failures during its initial offensive.

A senior defense official said Russia had previously not only moved artillery units to deal with a different territory, but also command and control units and rotary-wing aviation support for logistical support – both proving to be “weakness” points. So far in Russia’s power posture.

Russia has also provided its troops with new supplies.

Defense officials believe that a total of 82 battalion strategic teams have re-entered Ukraine, most of them in the eastern part of the country.

The bombings appear to have become more frequent, especially in cities like Mariupol, where Russian ground forces have been stuck for weeks trying to blockade the city altogether.

“Normally, we see Russian pilots feeling exhausted,” the official said, adding that they often fired without crossing any borders and did not stay in Ukrainian airspace for long. “But they are using again, as part of this constructive activity, they are using fixed-wing bombers in support of what they are trying to do on the ground.”