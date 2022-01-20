Allu Arjun, John Abraham will face to face on Republic Day

No new Hindi movie has been launched in theaters thus far this yr.

Whereas established producers of Hindi movies are suspending the screening of their movies, South Indian producers are coming ahead to take a threat. For 3 weeks no Bollywood producer has come ahead to launch his movie in theatres. Now Allu Aravind, father of Pushpa’s hero Allu Arjun, goes to do that work. He’s going to present Allu’s Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapuramulu in Hindi dubbed on 26 January. That’s, on this Republic Day, Allu will face John Abraham, whose assault has been introduced to launch from January 28.

Nevertheless, the makers of The Kashmir Recordsdata had introduced the discharge of their movie on 26 January, which is about in opposition to the backdrop of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. However after the announcement of the closure of theaters in Delhi, he has additionally postponed the screening of his movie. After three consecutive weeks of not displaying a brand new Hindi movie in theatres, the South Indian producers have lastly determined to do that work.

Allu Aravind, father of Pushpa’s hero Allu Arjun and producer of Telugu movies, has come ahead to make the most of this chance. He will display screen his son Allu’s 2020 Telugu launch Ala Vaikunthapuramulu (Pooja Hegde, Tabu) in Hindi dubbed cinemas from January 26. Ala Vaikunthapuramulu, costing 100 crores, did a enterprise of 262 crores. Allu Aravind has not solely made Telugu but additionally made Hindi movies like Ban (Chiranjeevi), Kunwara (Govinda), Ghajini (Aamir Khan) and has additionally acted in movies.

Goldmines Telefilms, which launched Pushpa in Hindi, has purchased the Hindi distribution rights of Ala Vaikunthapuramulu in affiliation with Raveena Tandon’s husband Anil Thadani’s AA Movie. Goldmines Firm has made good cash by releasing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in Hindi. The corporate paid 28 crores for the Hindi model and the movie did a enterprise of 81-82 crores.

Arvind Ala is taking a threat by releasing Vaikunthapuramulu in Hindi. Its launch could have an effect on the enterprise of Shahzada, which is to be launched on November 4. He’s making Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi (with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal) with the title Shahzada in affiliation with T-Collection. It’s directed by Rohit Dhawan and the capturing of the movie goes on. Means first authentic telugu film launched in 2020.

Now it’s being dubbed and launched in Hindi on 26 January and the Hindi remake Shahzada on the identical movie will be launched in November. The scenario is so unhealthy that the highly effective corporations of Bollywood are unable to muster the braveness to launch one other movie Jersey (Shahid Kapoor) made by Alu Aravind. The efficiency rights of Jersey have been purchased by the businesses of Ekta Kapoor, Jayantilal Gada and Aditya Chopra, who postponed the discharge of Jersey to December 31, 2021. Whereas Alu Ala is releasing Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi on this setting and circumstances. The reason being clear, as of late Allu Arjun has extra hits than Shahid Kapoor and the hits in Bollywood are the one ones match.