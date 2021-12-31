allu arjun pushpa box office day 13 hits 200 crores breaks yash film kgf box office record

Pushpa to release on OTT soon

According to the latest report, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa has reached a total of 200 crores in India. In 13 days, Pushpa has done a business of 201 crores in the country. In Hindi language, Pushpa is collecting earnings of 3 to 4 crores every day. On the other hand, information is also coming out that Pushpa will soon be released on OTT as well. Let us tell you that the story of Pushpa is of Pushpa Raj, who enters the business of smuggling red sandalwood wood. Sukumar has directed it.

south movies box office

On the other hand, if we talk about the second South film, then the record of Bahubali still stands. The first Hindi part of Baahubali earned close to 510 crores at the box office. After this comes the number 2.0 of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The Hindi version of 2.0 did a business of close to 189 crores.

Pushpa Hindi earning 45 crores

The Hindi version of Bahubali The Beginning earned close to 118 crores. Then comes Pushpa Hindi’s earning of 45 crores. Somewhere the effect of Pushpa’s popularity has been that Ranveer Singh is not able to capture the earnings after having 83 superb films.

83 movie box office

83 film box office collection has reached close to 72 crores in 7 days. The audience is going to the cinema hall for only 83 in the metro city. The budget of 83 is being told close to 120 crores. So far, the earnings of 83 are far from crossing the budget. At the same time, the Hindi version of Pushpa is being seen in every big and small city.