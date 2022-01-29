Allu Arjun Pushpa Dialogue Instagram Reel Video By Afghanistan Spinner Rashid Khan David Warner Post Hilarious Comment

These days the cricketers around the world are haunted by the dialogues and dance steps of Pushpa film. Many cricketers have shared their video in the style of Allu Arjun on the hook step of Srivalli Song. At the same time, many are constantly making reels on the dialogues of this film. In this episode, Afghan star Rashid Khan has also shared a video.

In this video, star spinner Rashid Khan Pushpa is seen doing action on the flower and fire dialogues of the film. This video is of Instagram reel, which the cricketer shared from his official profile and wrote in the caption, now my turn. He wrote this because many cricketers have copied Pushpa’s dialogues and dance before him.

Australia’s explosive opener David Warner has made a funny comment on this post of Rashid Khan. Laughing at the spinner’s post, Warner wrote, “Stop copying me. In fact, the color of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa film is on the Australian batsman these days. He is constantly making videos on the dance steps and dialogues of this film.

Apart from this, Warner has also shared many photos and videos in which he has replaced Allu Arjun’s face with his face. Her daughters have also been seen dancing in the style of Samantha Ruth on Pushpa’s item song Oo Antwa. The cricketer himself also shared his video dancing on Srivalli.

Apart from David Warner, many other stars also commented on this video of Rashid Khan. Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar shared a fire emoji on the video of the Afghan spinner. At the same time, singer Stebin Ben, cricketer Shreevats Goswami and Fazal Haque Farooqui have also commented liking his video.

Significantly, Rashid Khan was recently signed for IPL 2022 by the new franchise Ahmedabad at a whopping price of 15 crores. Prior to this, he has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad for a long time but before IPL 2022, the franchise did not retain the star spinner. Now he is a part of Ahmedabad franchise along with Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.