Allu Arjun Pushpa Srivalli Song Hook Step Imitated By Surya Kumar Yadav And Ishan Kishan in Dance Video After Ravindra Jadeja Shikhar Dhawan

Lately, the track Srivalli from the movie Pushpa and the hook step of Allu Arjun in it’s making numerous headlines. Repeating the identical with Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav has shared a dance video on the identical track.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s blockbuster film Pushpa is being mentioned in every single place as of late. The dialogues of the movie have gotten very fashionable with the songs of the movie. Aside from this, the track Srivalli of this movie can be making numerous information each day and the hook step of actor Allu Arjun in this track can be turning into fairly well-liked. The identical has been repeated by two Indian cricketers as effectively.

Two Indian cricketers who made their worldwide debut for India collectively have performed the hook step of the track Srivalli from Pushpa Film in a video. The cricketers seen in this video are Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Suryakumar Yadav, who known as SKY, has shared this video on his Instagram web page, which can be turning into fiercely viral.

Many Indian cricketers are commenting on this video of SKY. On the similar time, the caption he gave can be fairly humorous. He wrote in the caption of his video, along with his Pushpa. Right here he’s calling Ishaan Pushpa. On this video, Suriya is seen taking off his slippers in the hook step like Similar Allu Arjun throughout the hook step.

Many different cricketers have commented on this video of SKY and Ishan. It consists of many names together with Shikhar Dhawan, Rituraj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan himself. Most people are having fun with this video of him and are sharing laughing emoji. On the similar time, many customers are seen saying that these days everyone seems to be turning into Pushpa.

After all, this film is being referred to as a blockbuster due to this. Earlier, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja was additionally seen in Allu Arjun’s look. On the similar time, he additionally shared a video on the movie’s well-known dialogue ‘Pushpa Pushparaj’. Aside from him, Shikhar Dhawan and Australian opener David Warner have additionally been seen in the colours of Pushpa.

Considerably, many Indian gamers together with Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan have reached South Africa as of late. After dropping the Check sequence, the Indian crew will now play three ODIs right here. During which these gamers will be seen spreading their hearth. The three ODIs will likely be performed on January 19, 21 and 23 respectively.