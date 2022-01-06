Allu Arjun Pushpa the rise release on ott platform amazon prime video Allu Arjun Pushpa box office report. Allu Arjun Pushpa the rise release on ott platform amazon prime Allu Arjun Pushpa box office

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise Part has made preparations for a direct release on OTT after collecting crores in theatres. By the way, still, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has completely kept its hold in the theaters in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

The reason for this is that even after 18 days of release, people are reaching the theater to see Pushpa. Even after this, the makers did not wait for a month and announced the release of Pushpa on OTT. The day is not far for the viewers who are waiting to see Pushpa on OTT.

The film Pushpa, which released on the big screen on December 17, is being released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 7 i.e. Friday this week. Those who could not go to the cinema to see Pushpa amidst the increasing case of Corona virus, can now watch this film on Amazon Prime. Let us tell you that Pushpa has done a gross world wide collection of 300 crores in 18 days.