Allu Arjun Pushpa the rise release on ott platform amazon prime video Allu Arjun Pushpa box office report. Allu Arjun Pushpa the rise release on ott platform amazon prime Allu Arjun Pushpa box office

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise Part has made preparations for a direct release on OTT after collecting crores in theatres. By the way, still, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has completely kept its hold in the theaters in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.
The reason for this is that even after 18 days of release, people are reaching the theater to see Pushpa. Even after this, the makers did not wait for a month and announced the release of Pushpa on OTT. The day is not far for the viewers who are waiting to see Pushpa on OTT.
The film Pushpa, which released on the big screen on December 17, is being released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 7 i.e. Friday this week. Those who could not go to the cinema to see Pushpa amidst the increasing case of Corona virus, can now watch this film on Amazon Prime. Let us tell you that Pushpa has done a gross world wide collection of 300 crores in 18 days.
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Hindi version has also earned more than 70 crores at the box office. Pushpa is being released on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. For now, Hindi audiences will have to wait a little longer to see Pushpa in Hindi language. Obviously, Pushpa has earned more than the makers expected in the Hindi version.
In such a situation, the makers have kept their decision on the OTT release in the Hindi version. The Hindi version of Pushpa did a box office collection of 26.89 crores in the first week. In the second week, Pushpa Hindi version has earned 20.20 crores. The screen count for Pushpa has also been increased in the third week. According to the report, Pushpa’s earnings have been close to 21 crores in the third week.
The Hindi version of Pushpa is being seen the most in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Let us tell you that the biggest USP of Pushpa is Allu Arjun’s strong style. Allu Arjun is playing the character of Pushpa. The whole story seems to revolve around Pushpa. After Bahubali and KGF, Pushpa has been well-liked by the Hindi cinema audience.
Allu Arjun’s style of speaking powerful dialogues has proved to be a hit for this film. In the first week, Pushpa was released on 1401 screens. In the third week, Pushpa was released on 1600 screens. The reason for Pushpa’s earnings to grow higher is also due to the higher screen count.
