Allu Arjun Pushpa to be released on Christmas 2021: Allu Arjun Pushpa to be released on Christmas 2021

Allu Arjun Pushpa to be released on Christmas 2021
The story of an action packed movie
Through this film, director Sukumar and musician Devi Shri Prasad are working together once again. Friendship filmmakers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravishankar says, “Pushpa’s story is full of actions with heart touching moments. It was a lot of fun making movies for us.
The second part will be released in 2022
The producers further said, “The film has already created a lot of curiosity among the audience. We hope fans will shower their love on this film. Let me tell you, the audience will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna on the big screen for the first time. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.
