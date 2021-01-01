Allu Arjun Pushpa to be released on Christmas 2021: Allu Arjun Pushpa to be released on Christmas 2021

The release date of actor Allu Arjun’s much awaited film ‘Pushpa’ has come to an end. The first part will be released on the occasion of Christmas 2021. The film will be screened in 5 languages ​​including Hindi. At the box office, it will compete with Aamir Khan starrer ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ which will be released on Christmas day.

Allu himself shared the movie’s poster look on Twitter. In addition to Allu, actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faisal will also appear in the film. Now fans are very excited about the biggest fight to take place at the end of the year.



The story of an action packed movie

Through this film, director Sukumar and musician Devi Shri Prasad are working together once again. Friendship filmmakers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravishankar says, “Pushpa’s story is full of actions with heart touching moments. It was a lot of fun making movies for us.

The second part will be released in 2022

The producers further said, “The film has already created a lot of curiosity among the audience. We hope fans will shower their love on this film. Let me tell you, the audience will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna on the big screen for the first time. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.

