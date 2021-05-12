Allu Arjun tests negative for coronavirus; posts video of meeting his children after 15 days

South celeb Allu Arjun has lastly examined detrimental for COVID-19 after 15 days of quarantine. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 12 Can even, he shared the dazzling data with followers and thanked them for his or her wants and prayers. He additional wrote, “Hoping this lockdown will abet us in lowering the circumstances. Be dwelling and be edifying. Because of your whole cherish”.

In yet one more tweet, he posted a (*15*) of meeting his teenagers after a gap of 15 days. Within the (*15*), the actor is taken into account hugging and kissing his son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

Reacting to the (*15*), followers obtained emotional after seeing him reuniting with household and wished him a fast submit-COVID restoration.

On 28 April, Allu Arjun had printed that he had examined sure for the virus. After getting light signs, he had straight quarantined himself at dwelling. He had requested each particular person to derive themselves vaccinated.

On 3 Can even, he up so a ways followers about his neatly being and wrote. “I’m doing neatly with very light signs. Getting larger neatly and nothing to effort about. I’m unruffled in quarantine. Thanks so nice to your whole cherish you will have been exhibiting and the prayers you will have been sending my methodology. Gratitude”.

Proper via his quarantine period, he grow to be as quickly as very filled with life on social media.

On the skilled entrance, he’ll subsequent be thought of within the Telugu motion thriller film Pushpa moreover that includes Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. It has been helmed by Sukumar and is anticipated to hit the theatres on 13 August.