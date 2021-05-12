Allu Arjun Tests Negative For Covid-19 After 15 Days in Isolation, Says





Chennai: Telugu actor Allu Arjun has examined unfavorable for Covid-19. He was examined optimistic for novel coronavirus on April 28. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that he has recovered from Covid-19 after 15 days of quarantine. He additional thanked followers and well-wishers for his or her prayers and considerate messages whereas he was in isolation. He urged everybody to remain secure. Additionally Learn – UFC Star Conor McGregor Sends Particular Message For Indian Followers Throughout Covid-19 Disaster

He wrote, “Whats up everybody! I’ve examined unfavorable after 15 days of quarantine. I wish to thank all my well-wishers and followers for his or her needs and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will assist us in decreasing the instances. Be house and be secure. Thanks for all of the love (sic).” Additionally Learn – Why is Youth Getting Extra Affected With COVID in 2nd Wave? ICMR Chief Factors Out 2 Causes

Verify Out The Put up Right here:

On April 28, Allu Arjun knowledgeable followers that he has contracted the virus and has gentle signs, and is below house quarantine. He additionally shared photographs and movies of youngsters enjoying in the entrance yard. He wrote, “Whats up everybody! I’ve examined optimistic for Covid. I’ve remoted myself at house and have been following all of the protocols. I request those that have come in contact with me to get examined. Keep house, keep secure, and get vaccinated whenever you get the prospect. I request all my well-wishers and followers to not fear about me as I’m doing effective (sic).”

In the meantime, on the work entrance, he has Sukumar’s Pushpa, an untitled movie with Venu Sriram and Koratala Siva in his pipeline. He has featured in movies equivalent to has labored in movies such Arya, Bunny, Glad, Desamuduru, Parugu, Arya 2, Vedam, Varudu, Badrinath, Race Gurram, Rudhramadevi and Sarrainodu, and Duvvada.