Allu Arjun’s look in ‘Pushpa: The Rise transformation Watch video to know. Watch the video of Allu Arjun’s transformation into Pushpa The Rise here

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is ruling the hearts of the audience on OTT after its release. Along with the story and dialogues of the film, Allu Arjun’s look has also been liked by the fans. The film which was declared a blockbuster has already broken all records by earning over Rs 100 crore (Hindi version) and has become one of the highest grossing films of 2021.

But, what was so special about the film? What was it about Allu Arjun and his quintessential character Pushpa Raj? Everyone unanimously agrees that this is the actor’s best performance till date and no one could have done justice to the character except him.

Allu Arjun looked quite convincing in his character Pushpa Raj, the reason being that he worked very hard for it. This video shows how Allu transformed himself from being a perfectionist, physically and with the help of stellar prosthetics and make-up.

For the transformation, the superstar went through an intense make-up and prosthetic session. From his brows and curly hair to getting the perfect skin colour, the actor rocked the look. In the video, we can see Allu Arjun sitting patiently in his make-up van where several makeup artists are working on him after which he comes out with his character’s trademark style – ‘Jhugega Nahi Saala’.

Pushpa’s success at ticket counters across the globe has surprisingly surpassed the collections of biggest hits at the box-office from various language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun. To extend his theatrical run. And after receiving amazing response at the box office, the Hindi version of the film made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. No wonder the film has created a buzz in the digital world since its launch and stunned everyone by earning more on the streaming platform.

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:45 [IST]

