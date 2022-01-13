Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s popularity made Amazon Prime Video shift the release date of Pushpa: The Rise Hindi | Amazon Prime Video changed the release date of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ in Hindi because of this reason!

12 hours ago
By Filmibeat Desk

,

Be it motion, drama, dance or comedy, Allu Arjun is a field of expertise. One such instance is seen by him in the current blockbuster hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The movie is setting new information at the field workplace throughout the nation. Allu Arjun in the lead has been wowing the viewers along with his highly effective dialogues and dance strikes, which impressed the makers to push the release of the Hindi model of the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Initially made in Telugu, the movie has dubbed variations in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages. Allu Arjun is a mega star and is common throughout the nation. Allu Arjun’s enormous fandom is now making its means in Hindi talking states as properly, as a result of which the makers have changed the release date of the Hindi model of the movie.

Allu Arjun's Tehelka at the field workplace – Pushpa earns greater than 300 % revenue in Hindi

Whereas in all different languages ​​the movie has been obtainable on Amazon Prime since January 7, in Hindi will probably be introduced from January 14.

A supply stated, “On condition that the Hindi model has already crossed 80 crore collections, the makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ have launched the Hindi-dubbed model from Amazon Prime Video on their platform per week after the precise release. It has been determined to request for extension of the date.”

Contemplating the popularity of Megastar, this is the largest debut of any regional language movie in the Hindi market. The movie was launched in theaters on December 17, 2021, whereas the streaming of the Hindi model will begin from January 14, 2022.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil together with Allu Arjun. The movie is directed by Sukumar.

Allu Arjun’s popularity made Amazon Prime Video shift the release date of the Hindi Model of ‘Pushpa: The Rise. The movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 14th January, 2022.

