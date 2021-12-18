Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Box Office Day 1, creates havoc with opening collection of 57 crore, 3 crore in Hindi | Box Office: Allu Arjun’s Tehelka with an opening of 57 crores, getting a fierce competition from Spiderman

‘Pushpa The Rise Part-1’

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are in the lead roles in this film directed by Sukumar. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film has been made on a huge budget of 200 crores.

earning in india

The film has collected 32.15 crores in Andhra Pradesh, 3.96 crores in Tamil Nadu and 6.54 crores in Karnataka on the first day. Including the rest of the states, the film has given an opening of 48.53 crores in India.

Overseas Collection

At the same time, if the report of trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan is to be believed, then the film has collected 9.30 crores in overseas. With this, the worldwide collection of the film was 57.83 crores.

100 crore movies

Seeing the initial collections, it is clear that both Spiderman and Pushpa are going to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office.

Hindi Collection

Let us tell you, Allu Arjun’s film has beaten the opening of many big Hindi films with the first day’s collection. Pushpa has given big openings with films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Thalaivi, Chehre, Bell Bottom, Mumbai Saga…

extended shows

According to the reports, in view of the craze of the film, the shows of the film have been increased in North India from Saturday. The film is doing well especially in Maharashtra.