Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Box Office day 3 highest opening 2021 beat spiderman annaatthe sooryavanshi box office.

These days the competition of two big films is clearly visible at the box office. Spider-Man No Way Home and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Both these films have broken records at the box office with their release. On the other hand, Pushpa has also broken Sooryavanshi’s record at the box office with Spider-Man No Way Home, making India’s highest-grossing film.

Allu Arjun’s pan-India film ‘Pushpa’ has opened to a bang at the box office and has earned a lot in the Hindi version. Knowing the box office, according to Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the Hindi version of Pushpa has got 50 percent occupancy in Maharashtra.

Pushpa earned 3 crores on Friday. Pushpa’s box office collection on Saturday has been 4 crores. Pushpa box office collection on Sunday has been 5 crores. Overall, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has earned 12 crores at the box office.

World level i.e. Pushpa has earned more than 52 crores at the worldwide box office. With this, Pushpa has become the highest opening 2021 film to be released on Indian cinema this year. Pushpa did a gross collection of 52.50 crores on the first day.

Pushpa’s net box office collection has been 45 crores. After this comes the turn of Spider-Man No Way Home at number three, earning 41.50 crores on the first day’s box office. Master film earned 40 crores on the opening day. Annatheki earned 34.70 crores on its opening day.

After this, the opening day box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been 31.40 crores. Accordingly, on the first day’s earnings in India, Pushpa has left behind hits like Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man No Way Home and Annathe, registering her name. Significantly, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa has been released in every language. Its budget is close to 200 crores. According to the latest report, Pushpa has earned 173 crores at the world wide box office in 3 days.

