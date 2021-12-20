Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Box Office day 3 highest opening 2021 beat spiderman annaatthe sooryavanshi box office.

Box Office oi-Prachi Dixit

These days the competition of two big films is clearly visible at the box office. Spider-Man No Way Home and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Both these films have broken records at the box office with their release. On the other hand, Pushpa has also broken Sooryavanshi’s record at the box office with Spider-Man No Way Home, making India’s highest-grossing film.

Allu Arjun’s pan-India film ‘Pushpa’ has opened to a bang at the box office and has earned a lot in the Hindi version. Knowing the box office, according to Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the Hindi version of Pushpa has got 50 percent occupancy in Maharashtra.

Pushpa earned 3 crores on Friday. Pushpa’s box office collection on Saturday has been 4 crores. Pushpa box office collection on Sunday has been 5 crores. Overall, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has earned 12 crores at the box office.