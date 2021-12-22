Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Box Office day collection day 5 compare to spiderman man no way home box office day 6. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Box Office collection day 5 compare spiderman no way home box office day 6

Pushpa box office record

Pushpa earned Rs 71 crore on Friday. On Saturday, Pushpa’s earnings have been 45 crores. On Sunday, Pushpa’s Hindi box office collection has earned 57 crores. Hollywood film Spider-Man No Way Home has earned 32.67 crores at the box office on Thursday.

spider man no home box office

Spider-Man No Way Home has earned 20.37 crores on Friday. Spider-Man No Way Home has earned 26.10 crores at the box office on Saturday. On Sunday, Spider-Man No Way Home has earned 29.23 crores at the box office. On Monday, Spider-Man No Way Home has earned 12.10 crores at the box office. On Tuesday, the earnings of Spider-Man No Way Home at the box office are said to be around 10 crores.

Highest Opening Film Pushpa of Indian Cinema Year 2021

Indian cinema has become the highest opening film of the year 2021, Pushpa. The box office collection has been 45 crores. At number three, Spader Man No Way Home has earned 41.50 crores on the first day at the box office. The earning of Master film has been an opening of 40 crores.