Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) beats 83, all set to complete 2 months run, earns historic profit | Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office – Know 8 Weeks Collection and Profits

300 crore cross

If reports are to be believed, Pushpa has crossed the total figure of 300 crores across India so far. It has become one of the highest grossing films of South.

great collection in mumbai

Talking about the Hindi dubbing of the film, Pushpa has collected around 47 crores in Mumbai only. This figure can reach 50 crores, which will be a record in itself. Earlier, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 had crossed this figure.

worldwide box office

Not only in India, the film has also done well overseas. The film has crossed the 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. At present, Pushpa can run comfortably in the theaters till the release of the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on February 25.

Allu Arjun record

As soon as Pushpa reaches 100 crores in Hindi, Allu Arjun has joined the list of South Superstars whose films have entered the 100 crore club in Hindi. Before Allu Arjun, this list includes Prabhas and Rajinikanth.

profitable film

It has not only been included in the highest-grossing films of 2021, but has also become the highest-grossing film of the year. The Hindi dub of the film has earned above 430 percent profit. While the film’s earnings are still going on.

movie sequel

Let us tell you, the preparations for the sequel of the film have also started. Where in the first part we saw the struggle of Pushpa and the beginning of Pushpa Raj.. in the second part we will see her going higher in the criminal world. The sequel is likely to release by December 2022.

7th 300 crore film

Talking about South Indian films, Pushpa Worldwide has become the 7th film to cross 300 crores. Before Pushpa, Robot, Bahubali, Bahubali 2, Kabali, 2.0 and Saaho have crossed this figure.