Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) beats 83, all set to complete 2 months run, earns historic profit | Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office – Know 8 Weeks Collection and Profits

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) beats 83, all set to complete 2 months run, earns historic profit | Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office – Know 8 Weeks Collection and Profits
Written by admin
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) beats 83, all set to complete 2 months run, earns historic profit | Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office – Know 8 Weeks Collection and Profits

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) beats 83, all set to complete 2 months run, earns historic profit | Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office – Know 8 Weeks Collection and Profits

300 crore cross

300 crore cross

If reports are to be believed, Pushpa has crossed the total figure of 300 crores across India so far. It has become one of the highest grossing films of South.

great collection in mumbai

great collection in mumbai

Talking about the Hindi dubbing of the film, Pushpa has collected around 47 crores in Mumbai only. This figure can reach 50 crores, which will be a record in itself. Earlier, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 had crossed this figure.

worldwide box office

worldwide box office

Not only in India, the film has also done well overseas. The film has crossed the 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. At present, Pushpa can run comfortably in the theaters till the release of the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on February 25.

Allu Arjun record

Allu Arjun record

As soon as Pushpa reaches 100 crores in Hindi, Allu Arjun has joined the list of South Superstars whose films have entered the 100 crore club in Hindi. Before Allu Arjun, this list includes Prabhas and Rajinikanth.

profitable film

profitable film

It has not only been included in the highest-grossing films of 2021, but has also become the highest-grossing film of the year. The Hindi dub of the film has earned above 430 percent profit. While the film’s earnings are still going on.

movie sequel

movie sequel

READ Also  Mouni Roy confirms her wedding as she accepts papprazi wishes watch mouni roy video

Let us tell you, the preparations for the sequel of the film have also started. Where in the first part we saw the struggle of Pushpa and the beginning of Pushpa Raj.. in the second part we will see her going higher in the criminal world. The sequel is likely to release by December 2022.

7th 300 crore film

7th 300 crore film

Talking about South Indian films, Pushpa Worldwide has become the 7th film to cross 300 crores. Before Pushpa, Robot, Bahubali, Bahubali 2, Kabali, 2.0 and Saaho have crossed this figure.

#Allu #Arjuns #Pushpa #Hindi #beats #set #complete #months #run #earns #historic #profit #Allu #Arjuns #Pushpa #Hindi #Box #Office #Weeks #Collection #Profits

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  I was the first to introduce Amitabh Bachchan to hit directors; Salim Khan said while referring to 'Zanjeer'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment