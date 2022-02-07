Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) beats Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji at box office in 7th week | Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) beats Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji at the box office
worldwide box office
Not only in India, the film has also done well overseas. The film has crossed the 320 crore mark at the worldwide box office. At present, Pushpa can comfortably run in theaters till the release of the film ‘Badhaai Do’ on February 11.
Allu Arjun record
As soon as Pushpa reaches 100 crores in Hindi, Allu Arjun has joined the list of South Superstars whose films have entered the 100 crore club in Hindi. Before Allu Arjun, this list includes Prabhas and Rajinikanth.
movie sequel
Let us tell you, the preparations for the sequel of the film have also started. Where in the first part we saw the struggle of Pushpa and the beginning of Pushpa Raj.. in the second part we will see her going higher in the criminal world. The sequel is likely to release by December 2022.
top 3 movies of 2021
With the earning of 100 crores, the Hindi version of Pushpa has been included in the top 3 Hindi films of the year 2021. The film that has earned more than Pushpa in Hindi films is Suryavanshi (195.04 crores) and is at number 83 (102 crores).
7th 300 crore film
Talking about South Indian films, Pushpa Worldwide has become the 7th film to cross 300 crores. Before Pushpa, Robot, Bahubali, Bahubali 2, Kabali, 2.0 and Saaho have crossed this figure.
profitable film
It has not only been included in the highest-grossing films of 2021, but has also become the highest-grossing film of the year. The Hindi dub of the film has earned above 400 percent profit. While the film’s earnings are still going on.
