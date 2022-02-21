Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) beats Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, Dangal and Baahubali 2 at box office in 9th week | Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) beats Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and Baahubali at the box office

Allu Arjun starrer film Pushpa Hindi is running in theaters till now. The film completed two months in theaters on February 17, but the earnings are still on. Even with an earning of 1.40 in its ninth week, Pushpa has surpassed blockbuster films like Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, Prabhas’s Baahubali 2, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots.

The Hindi version of Pushpa is at number two among the highest-grossing films in its ninth week. Vicky Kaushal starrer film Uri has earned the highest in the ninth week. The film did a business of 1.64 crores. While Pushpa collected 1.40 crores, Andhadhun 80 lakhs, 3 Idiots 72 lakhs, Padmavat 60 lakhs, Tanhaji 52 lakhs and Bahubali 2 collected 40 lakhs.

It will be interesting to see whether Alia Bhatt manages to add more figures in her 10th week with the arrival of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is releasing in theaters on February 25.

If reports are to be believed, Pushpa’s Hindi dubbing has even surpassed Ranveer Singh’s 83 at the box office. 83 was able to reach 103 crores at the box office, while Pushpa has collected 107.40 crores so far.

If reports are to be believed, Pushpa's Hindi dubbing has even surpassed Ranveer Singh's 83 at the box office. 83 was able to reach 103 crores at the box office, while Pushpa has collected 107.40 crores so far.

earning in india

If reports are to be believed, then Pushpa has crossed the total figure of 300 crores across India so far. It has become one of the highest grossing films of South. If trade pundits are to be believed, the film's earnings in Hindi can give a lifetime collection of 110 crores.

great collection in mumbai

Talking about the Hindi dubbing of the film, Pushpa has collected around 47 crores in Mumbai only. This figure can reach 50 crores, which will be a record in itself. Earlier, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 had crossed this figure.

worldwide box office

Not only in India, the film has also done well overseas. Allu Arjun's film has crossed the 355 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

film of the year

'Pushpa – The Rise' has been awarded the Film of the Year Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. There is no doubt that along with the box office figures, Pushpa is also winning awards this year.

Allu Arjun record

As soon as Pushpa reaches 100 crores in Hindi, Allu Arjun has joined the list of South Superstars whose films have entered the 100 crore club in Hindi. Before Allu Arjun, this list includes Prabhas and Rajinikanth.

movie sequel

Let us tell you, the preparations for the sequel of the film have also started. Where in the first part we saw the struggle of Pushpa and the beginning of Pushpa Raj.. in the second part we will see her going higher in the criminal world. The sequel is likely to release by December 2022.

Monday, February 21, 2022, 13:44 [IST]