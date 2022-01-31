Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) crosses 100 crore at box office, beats Baahubali 2 in 6th week | Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) crosses 100 crores at the box office, breaks Baahubali 2’s record!
Allu Arjun record
As soon as Pushpa reaches 100 crores in Hindi, Allu Arjun has joined the list of South Superstars whose films have entered the 100 crore club in Hindi. Before Allu Arjun, this list includes Prabhas and Rajinikanth.
ranked in top 3
With the earning of 100 crores, the Hindi version of Pushpa has been included in the top 3 Hindi films of the year 2021. The films that have earned more than Pushpa in Hindi films are- Suryavanshi (195.04 crores) and 83 (102 crores).
7th 300 crore film
Talking about South Indian films, Pushpa Worldwide has become the 7th film to cross 300 crores. Before Pushpa, Robot, Bahubali, Bahubali 2, Kabali, 2.0 and Saaho have crossed this figure.
profitable film
It has not only been included in the highest-grossing films of 2021, but has also become the highest-grossing film of the year. The Hindi dub of the film has earned above 400 percent profit. While the film’s earnings are still going on.
Release in 5 languages
Despite getting competition from Spiderman and 83, the film maintained its strong hold in theaters and became a superhit film of the year 2021. ‘Pushpa: The Rise-Part 1’ is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.
‘Pushpa The Rise Part-1’
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are in the lead roles in this film directed by Sukumar. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film has been made on a huge budget of 200 crores. The preparations for its sequel will start from April this year.
