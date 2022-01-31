Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) crosses 100 crore at box office, beats Baahubali 2 in 6th week | Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) crosses 100 crores at the box office, breaks Baahubali 2’s record!

Allu Arjun record

As soon as Pushpa reaches 100 crores in Hindi, Allu Arjun has joined the list of South Superstars whose films have entered the 100 crore club in Hindi. Before Allu Arjun, this list includes Prabhas and Rajinikanth.

ranked in top 3

With the earning of 100 crores, the Hindi version of Pushpa has been included in the top 3 Hindi films of the year 2021. The films that have earned more than Pushpa in Hindi films are- Suryavanshi (195.04 crores) and 83 (102 crores).

7th 300 crore film

Talking about South Indian films, Pushpa Worldwide has become the 7th film to cross 300 crores. Before Pushpa, Robot, Bahubali, Bahubali 2, Kabali, 2.0 and Saaho have crossed this figure.

profitable film

It has not only been included in the highest-grossing films of 2021, but has also become the highest-grossing film of the year. The Hindi dub of the film has earned above 400 percent profit. While the film’s earnings are still going on.

Release in 5 languages

Despite getting competition from Spiderman and 83, the film maintained its strong hold in theaters and became a superhit film of the year 2021. ‘Pushpa: The Rise-Part 1’ is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

