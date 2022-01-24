Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) crosses 92 crore on Box Office, the only film going strong in theaters | Box Office Report of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) – the only film to earn in theaters in 2022, superhit

seventh 300 crore film

Speaking about South Indian movies, Pushpa Worldwide has develop into the seventh film to cross 300 crores. Earlier than Pushpa, Robotic, Bahubali, Bahubali 2, Kabali, 2.0 and Saaho have crossed this determine.

worthwhile film

It has not only been included in the highest-grossing movies of 2021, however has additionally develop into the highest-grossing film of the 12 months. The Hindi dub of the film has earned above 300 p.c revenue. Whereas the film’s earnings are nonetheless going on.

Launch in 5 languages

Regardless of getting competitors from Spiderman and 83, the film maintained its strong maintain in theaters and have become a superhit film of the 12 months 2021. ‘Pushpa: The Rise-Half 1’ is on the market for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

ranked in high 3

With the incomes of 92 crores, the Hindi model of Pushpa has been included in the high 3 movies of the 12 months 2021. The movies which have earned greater than Pushpa in Hindi movies are- Suryavanshi (195.04 crores) and 83 (102 crores).

Worldwide Assortment

The film is creating panic not only in India but in addition abroad. Pushpa has crossed the assortment of 335 crores at the worldwide field workplace to this point. It has crossed the realm of regional cinema by making a strong presence amongst cinema lovers throughout the world.

READ Also ‘Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters’ Review: Still Making Waves

-->