Allu Arjun's Pushpa will release in two parts; first instalment to debut on 13 August, confirm producers

Telugu extensive title Allu Arjun‘s great-awaited film Pushpa is slated to originate in two elements, the film’s producers possess talked about. The multilingual action-thriller chronicles the crimson sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls at some stage in the legend of a one who’s taken by avarice.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Film Makers talked concerning the first section of the film is slated to originate on 13 August with the 2nd (*13*) coming out in 2022.

“The storyline and the characters took on lives of their very own and grew to a span that required the film to be launched in two elements.

“The pleasure we witnessed for Introduction To Pushpa Raj was additional particular and we’re positive to need all of it to the subsequent stage by releasing the film as a duology,” Yerneni and Shankar talked about in an announcement on Thursday.

The producers talked about they’re blessed to possess the pause stars, artists and technicians on board for the film and in order that they’re wanting forward to giving the viewers a memorable journey in the theatres by way of this fable.

Written and directed by Sukumar of Arya fame, the film will greater than seemingly be launched in Telugu alongside with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Pushpa will furthermore attribute Rashmika Mandanna as the feminine lead reverse Arjun.

The film is being produced by Mythri Film Makers in affiliation with Muttamsetty Media.