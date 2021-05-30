Allu Sirish shares first look of Telugu romantic drama Prema Kadanta, also starring Anu Emmanuel

Actors Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are set up apart to celebrity in a romance drama titled Prema Kadanta, the makers introduced on Sunday.

Apart from the title current, the first examine of the Telugu film develop into moreover launched on the event of Sirish’s birthday.

The actor, whose closing film look develop into 2019’s ABCD – American Born Careworn Desi, took to social media to portion the posters of the film.

Proper right here is the actor’s submit

Enraged and delighted to portion the two first appears of “Prema Kadanta”. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii pic.twitter.com/N1OMpJOtR9 — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) Would possibly presumably per likelihood moreover merely 30, 2021

Anu is recognized for motion pictures treasure Agnyaathavaasi and Naa Peru Surya.

Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is produced by GA2 Images and provided by Sirish’s brother, Telugu celebrity Allu Aravind in affiliation with Shri Tirumala Manufacturing Pvt Ltd.

