Alluring offer of BSNL new customer welcomed with 5GB free data

Before porting to BSNL, mobile customers should know that, however, BSNL offers cheaper plans than other companies. But BSNL does not have 4G spectrum. Also the coverage of BSNL is also weak.

As soon as the pre-paid plans of Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea became expensive, BSNL has played a masterstroke. According to the tweet posted on Twitter, BSNL is giving 5 GB data free to new customers. As soon as this plan is introduced, there is a lot of discussion about this masterstroke of BSNL and other companies have started breaking it. Let’s know about this plan of BSNL.

New customers will get 5 GB data for free BSNL has said that customers coming to its network from any other network will get 5 GB data for free. The validity of this free data will be 30 days. One of the conditions for free data is that you have to give the reason for doing MNP in BSNL’s network on social media and send the company’s proof of this.

BSNL’s new free data offer is till 15 January 2022. BSNL has given this information by tweeting. After getting the MNP done, customers will have to post on Twitter and Facebook with #SwitchToBSNL. Along with this, BSNL will also have to be tagged and followed.

After posting social media, for free data, customers will have to send a screenshot of their social media post in a direct message on Twitter or on WhatsApp number-9457086024. Let us tell you that in October last year, BSNL lost 23,000 customers. The company’s market share currently stands at 9.73 percent.

