BRUSSELS – Ukraine has given NATO a dilemma over the years – helping to build an alliance, on its own.

In 2008, NATO – a US-led coalition explicitly prepared to oppose the Soviet Union – promised membership to two former Soviet republics, Ukraine and Georgia, but without specifying when or how.

Russia saw the offer as a potential threat to its borders and an encroachment on the center of its sphere of influence, the most serious in a series of insults and insults from the West since the collapse of the Soviet Union. From the outset, some NATO nations have questioned whether the offer of membership was a wise move, and it is not clear when that promise will be kept, but speculation has it that President Vladimir V. There has been a lasting conflict with Putin.

Although Ukraine is a NATO partner but not a member, even if Ukraine sends troops to fight in NATO missions in both Iraq and Afghanistan, it does not benefit from NATO’s core principle of collective defense.