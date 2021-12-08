Ally, Member or Partner? NATO’s Long Dilemma over Ukraine
BRUSSELS – Ukraine has given NATO a dilemma over the years – helping to build an alliance, on its own.
In 2008, NATO – a US-led coalition explicitly prepared to oppose the Soviet Union – promised membership to two former Soviet republics, Ukraine and Georgia, but without specifying when or how.
Russia saw the offer as a potential threat to its borders and an encroachment on the center of its sphere of influence, the most serious in a series of insults and insults from the West since the collapse of the Soviet Union. From the outset, some NATO nations have questioned whether the offer of membership was a wise move, and it is not clear when that promise will be kept, but speculation has it that President Vladimir V. There has been a lasting conflict with Putin.
Although Ukraine is a NATO partner but not a member, even if Ukraine sends troops to fight in NATO missions in both Iraq and Afghanistan, it does not benefit from NATO’s core principle of collective defense.
Therefore, with thousands of Russian troops stationed on Ukraine’s border, NATO is not bound by the agreement to protect Ukraine’s military, nor is it likely to try to do so, but NATO is obliged to try both to deter Russia and to provoke aggression.
“It is important to distinguish between NATO allies and partner Ukraine,” Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, said last week. “NATO allies, there we guarantee collective defense,” while “Ukraine is a partner, a very valuable partner.”
But what does NATO have to offer such a valuable partner?
“The question facing NATO is how to maintain the alliance’s credibility,” said Evo Dalder, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO and chairman of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. For all its proximity to NATO, he said, Ukraine is not a member, so “how do you still guarantee its independence and sovereignty?”
Marta Dasu, a former Italian deputy foreign minister and Aspen’s European adviser, said: “You cannot accept Putin’s offer to deny NATO membership, so in the end you will try to escalate Ukraine’s military resistance but resort. Just for more financial restrictions, and that’s probably not enough.
The Biden administration has recently sounded alarm bells about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and warned that Moscow would face severe financial sanctions. On Wednesday, President Biden and Mr Putin held a two-hour video conference on the situation.
After the meeting, Mr Putin reiterated that NATO expansion in Ukraine would pose a serious threat to Russia and that “we have criminal negligence” to prevent it.
“Russia pursues a peace-loving foreign policy, but it has the right to guarantee its own security,” Putin told a news conference in Sochi. “We assume that this time, our concerns will be heard.”
They talked about discussion, not aggression. Russia will present a proposal for security talks to Washington next week, saying: “We have the opportunity to continue this dialogue. I believe this is the most important thing. ”
In the last generation, dozens of countries that were once part of the Soviet bloc have joined NATO, moving their borders hundreds of miles east – an extension taken by Moscow as a potential enemy offensive.
Promising membership, Mr Putin sees a “siege” and a stable-expansionist NATO that is committed to removing Ukraine from Russian sphere of influence. This is a particularly difficult blow for anyone who sees the breakup of the Soviet Union as the “biggest geopolitical catastrophe of the last century” and focuses on rebuilding and re-emphasizing Russian power.
Mr Putin refers to Ukraine, where the medieval Russian state was born, a fictitious country and an “integral part of Russia”. In July, he expressed his views in a lengthy essay, “On the Historical Unity of the Russian and Ukrainian Peoples.”
Rightly or wrongly, he sees Ukraine as a Western aircraft carrier located just beyond the Rostov Oblast in southern Russia, “said Eugene Rummer of Carnegie Endowment and Andrew S. Weiss wrote that Ukraine is now one of the largest recipients in the United States. Military aid.
So far, Mr Putin’s efforts to restore Russian control over Ukraine have been met with controversy. In 2014, due to the Ukrainian uprising, its pro-Russian president, Victor F. After Yanukovych was forced to flee, Mr Putin invaded and annexed Crimea and aided the separatist war in eastern Ukraine that continues to this day.
“Putin is not being provoked by NATO, he is being provoked by Ukraine’s independence,” he said. Dalder said. “But his actions have reduced the likelihood that Ukraine will do what he wants. As a result of what Putin did in 2014, Ukraine is more western and more Ukrainian and less Russian.
Understand the growing tensions over Ukraine
Pro-Russian candidates were crushed in Ukraine’s 2019 elections. Mr Putin fears that invading Ukraine, instead of creating the subordinate neighbors he wants, will, in the opinion of many, strengthen Ukraine’s desire for independence.
Following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact, some in the West also suggested the dissolution of NATO. Instead, it expanded, and once it started, “it was hard to know when to stop,” said Lawrence Friedman, an emeritus professor of war studies at King’s College London and author of “Ukraine and the Art of Strategy.” Of course, he noted, the expansion was in response to the wishes of countries in the former Soviet Union.
NATO would have “found other ways to support Georgia and Ukraine” and would have been better off if it had not promised membership, Mr Friedman suggested. Most likely, Ukraine will never join NATO, he said, “but we cannot put it into the agreement at Putin’s request.”
However, Mr Friedman said it would be easier for Mr Putin to discuss the future of European security if Russia’s fears were allayed. “Okay, let’s have a big conference, it could last for years. Talking to Putin is not a concession. “
But NATO’s “main sin,” as Mr Dalder puts it, was the undefined promise made to Ukraine and Georgia in Bucharest in April 2008 by former President George W. Bush. Bush’s late-night compromise resulted when other NATO members, like Germany and France, rejected his offer of a concrete and immediate roadmap for membership.
“The Bucharest compromise was the worst in the world,” said Carl Bild, a former Swedish prime minister and foreign minister. “It created expectations that weren’t met and were terribly exaggerated. The long-term consequences we’ve seen since then have been short-term gains.” Ukraine in Russian Efforts.
Fiona Hill, a Russian expert from the Brookings Institution, was at the Bucharest summit as the US National Intelligence Officer, but the recommendation of the intelligence community against giving a roadmap of membership to Ukraine and Georgia, because it was opposed by NATO, was rejected. Mr Bush, who promised both leaders he would work for one, said.
The compromise was made by the British, she said, but “it was the worst of all possible consequences.” Mr Putin said, “Since then, they have been trying to close the door.”
Anton Trinowski Report contributions from Moscow.
