Allyson Felix Advances to the Semifinals in the 400 Meters.
American sprinter Allyson Felix, 35, won her 400-meter race in 50.84 seconds Tuesday morning in Tokyo to easily advance to the semi-finals of the event, which takes place on Wednesday.
The decorated track star, who has six gold medals and is competing in her fifth Games, told The New York Times Magazine in June that she was eager to compete, although she would have understood if the Olympics had been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I would do anything to compete. That’s what the Olympics mean to me. This is who I am, ”she said. “At the same time, I understand that a pandemic is underway. We have had so much loss of life, and I don’t want to contribute any more. “
Felix also competes in the women’s 4×400-meter relay in Tokyo, an event in which she won three gold medals. The qualifying heats for this race start on Thursday, with the final on Sunday.
Felix has more medals in track and field – nine – than any other American woman. But as she got older, she also gained increased attention for her off-piste work. The difficult birth of her daughter, Camryn, in 2018, led her to champion racial equality in maternal health care. And a 2019 column she wrote for The Times criticizing the maternity policies of Nike, her sponsor at the time – which the company later improved upon – established her as an advocate for gender equality. women in sports.
She spoke to The Times Magazine in June about her conflict with Nike, how her take on the Olympics had changed since she was a teenager, and how her faith had helped her put her career in perspective.
#Allyson #Felix #Advances #Semifinals #Meters
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.