Allyson Felix Advances to the Semifinals in the 400 Meters.

American sprinter Allyson Felix, 35, won her 400-meter race in 50.84 seconds Tuesday morning in Tokyo to easily advance to the semi-finals of the event, which takes place on Wednesday.

The decorated track star, who has six gold medals and is competing in her fifth Games, told The New York Times Magazine in June that she was eager to compete, although she would have understood if the Olympics had been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would do anything to compete. That’s what the Olympics mean to me. This is who I am, ”she said. “At the same time, I understand that a pandemic is underway. We have had so much loss of life, and I don’t want to contribute any more. “