Allyson Felix Has Joy, and a Tenth Olympic Medal.

TOKYO – Allyson Felix stayed on the track for a long time on Friday night after completing the 400-meter race.

She fell onto her back after looking at the dash and seeing her name behind Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas and Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic.

Allyson Felix, lane 9, third place, 49.46.

She had. Ten Olympic medals.

When asked if her reaction – lying on the runway, staring at the sky – was exhaustion or emotion, she replied that it was “probably a combination”.

She has competed in so many 400 meter races in so many places for so many years. It still hurts, she said. On Friday, the pain was diluted by the joy.