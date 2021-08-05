Allyson Felix Pursues a Track Record for Most Olympic Medals

During a Summer Olympics where almost nothing is recognizable – no fans, no cheers, no Michael Phelps, no Usain Bolt – Allyson Felix’s presence is particularly familiar, almost heartwarming.

It’s the Summer Olympics, so of course Felix is ​​running for a gold on the track.

She made her debut at the age of 18 representing the United States at the Athens Games in 2004 and has barely given up since: she won one medal in Athens, two in Beijing in 2008, three in London in 2012 and three from Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She also has 19 world championship medals.

With nine Olympic medals (six gold and three silver), Felix is ​​tied with Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey as the most decorated Olympian in athletics.