Allyson Felix says she’s retiring after 2022 track season

Alison Felix, who closed the Tokyo Games last year with more Olympic medals than any U.S. track and field athlete in history, says she will retire after the 2022 season.

“This season is not about watch time, it’s just about fun,” Felix said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “If you see me on track this year, I hope to share with you a moment, a memory and my appreciation.”

At 35, Felix won a bronze medal in the 400m at Tokyo last summer, then a gold medal in the 4×400 relay.

These were his 10th and 11th Olympic medals, which helped him pass Carl Lewis in the U.S. record books, leaving him behind only one runner in history, Pavo Nurmi of Finland, who won 12 medals between 1920 and 1928.

June 23-26 US Championships, then World Championships, which will be held July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon.

Felix’s record at the World Championships is 13 golds and a total of 16.

Most recently, she has become an outspoken advocate for women. Her daughter, Camerin, was born in 2018. Around the same time, Felix severed ties with Nike over the company’s treatment of pregnant athletes.

In her Instagram post, she says: “This season I am running for women. I am running for a better future for my daughter.”