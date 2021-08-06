Allyson Felix Wins Her 10th Olympic Medal

TOKYO – With nine Olympic medals (six gold and three silver), Felix was already tied with Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey as the most decorated Olympian in athletics.

By winning her 10th Olympic medal in the 400-meter final, she equaled Carl Lewis as America’s most decorated athlete in track and field. She also has 18 world championship medals, including 13 gold.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the 400-meter race with a time of 48.36, and Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second.