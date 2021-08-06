Allyson Felix Wins Her 10th Olympic Medal
TOKYO – With nine Olympic medals (six gold and three silver), Felix was already tied with Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey as the most decorated Olympian in athletics.
By winning her 10th Olympic medal in the 400-meter final, she equaled Carl Lewis as America’s most decorated athlete in track and field. She also has 18 world championship medals, including 13 gold.
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the 400-meter race with a time of 48.36, and Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second.
Felix finished with the bronze medal, clocking his second fastest time in history, clocking 49.46. The time is faster than his performance for the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
For Felix, this Olympic place – his fifth – meant something more than medals, however. Her daughter, Camryn, was born in 2018 after an emergency Caesarean section at 32 weeks. She stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for weeks.
Felix’s first exercise after Camryn was born was a 30-minute walk.
In 2019, Felix wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times criticizing the maternity policies of her longtime sponsor Nike, who refused to guarantee that she would not be punished if she did not perform at her best. high level in the months following childbirth. .
She came to these Games as an athlete sponsored by Athleta. And a few weeks before the Tokyo Games, she launched her own shoe brand, Saysh.
Felix won the bronze medal wearing his own shoes on his own terms, with his family cheering from home.
She will have a chance to win another Olympic medal in the 4×400-meter relay on Saturday.
