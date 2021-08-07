Allyson Felix Wins Her 11th Olympic Medal

The American men followed suit by winning their 4×400-meter race.

The performance came two days after the Americans failed to advance to the 4×100 relay race final thanks to a failed baton pass. A 4×400 loss would have been a stroke of disappointment, given the unparalleled depth the United States has long had in the sprint.

The Americans were the reigning champions of the event and had won it at eight of the last 10 Olympics. Saturday night’s win is nine out of 11.

The US team included two of the top five in the 400-meter individual, Michael Cherry and Michael Norman, and runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles, Rai Benjamin.

Norman put the Americans in the lead in the second leg. Bryce Deadmon stretched it to five yards and Benjamin brought it home for a 1.48 second win over the Netherlands. Botswana won bronze.