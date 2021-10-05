Almost Silenced by ALS, an Ex-NFL Pro Is Telling His Story

Tim Green’s days are full.

The former linebacker and defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, who has practiced law in retirement, worked as a commentator on NPR, hosted TV shows and wrote more than 20 books, spending his mornings dealing with his emails. Spent After that, Green, 57, works through a series of conference calls and law firm business until the middle of the day, then he writes throughout the afternoon until it’s often time for extended family dinners.

Green watches his grandchildren play until it’s time for them to sleep, then he watches TV with his wife, Elisa, and youngest son, 15-year-old Ty, before reading himself to sleep.

And Greene does it all when she has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, a degenerative nervous system disorder that causes loss of muscle control, getting plenty of help at every turn. Is.

A ventilator keeps him breathing. He eats with a feeding tube. He can’t speak. He communicates and writes using a device that tracks his gaze as he selects letters on the screen to create a message that the device types for conversation, or as a chapter in his next book . His latest, “Final Season”, is about a family grappling with whether a child should play football after his father, who is also his coach, has been diagnosed with ALS—yes. , it is based on true events – recently debuted at No. On the New York Times best-seller list for children’s middle grade hardcovers.