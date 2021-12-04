Almudena Grandes, Novelist of Spain’s Marginalized, Dies at 61



Against the backdrop of the success of “The Frozen Heart”, Ms. Grandes launched a series of six novels, written between 1939 and 1964, during the first 25 years of Franco’s dictatorship. She named her project “Episodios de Una Guevara Interminable”. The “Episodios Nacionales” (“National Episodes”), written by Benito Perez Galdos in the late 19th century, is similar to one of the most famous literary series in Spain.

The first book in Ms. Grandes’ series, “Inés y la alegría” (“Inés y Happiness”), published in 2010 and won three literary awards, tells the story of a left-wing ideological group fighting Franco’s army. Last year, the fourth episode of her series, “Los Pasentes del Doctor Garcia” (“Doctor Garcia’s Patient”), the Jean Monet Prize for European Literature, as well as the prestigious National Award given by the Spanish Ministry of Culture. Her last published novel and the fifth installment in the series, “La Madre de Frankenstein” (“The Mother of Frankenstein”), was released in 2020.

In a 2013 opinion piece in The New York Times, Ms. Grandes recalled the poverty as well as the prestige of many Madrid residents in the 1960s, when “curiosity was a dangerous vice for Spanish children.” Even after her return to democracy, she protested against the self-censorship that still pervades Spanish society.

“Then they told us we had to forget,” she wrote. And forgetting the bad, erasing the good.

Joan Tarida, who heads another Spanish publisher, Galaxy Gutenberg, said Ms. Grandes “followed the great 19th-century literary tradition of highlighting social issues by creating characters that her readers could really connect with.”

“She spoke to us about our difficult recent past,” he added, “and gave voice to the most vulnerable people in our society.”