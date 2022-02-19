Along with Delhi, Mumbai and Goa, this electric scooter will now be available in these cities as well, read full details

Before buying an Electric Scooter, know in which cities of India the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter can be found and know the full details of the features along with its booking.

The country’s leading automaker Bajaj Auto has expanded its network in 2022 to make its electric scooter Chetak reach more customers, which can now be bought in 20 cities of the country instead of three.

Earlier you could buy Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa, after that the company expanded its scope to 8 cities in 2021, after which in 2022 the company has also established it in 12 cities.

The 12 new cities in which the company has introduced the Bajaj Chetak include major names like Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Nashik, Vasai, Surat and Mapusa.

Bajaj Auto has opened the booking of this electric scooter in 20 cities, which can be booked online. After booking it, the company has fixed the waiting time for 4 to 8 weeks, which will be available on the company’s official website with a token amount of Rs 2 thousand. Can be booked by visiting

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, on the occasion of expanding the range of Chetak electric scooter to major cities of the country said, “The success of Chetak electric scooter is based on the quality of fully tested, reliable products. An on-ground network of sales and service eases the worry of new customers entering a new segment like electric scooters and to meet the huge demand for this scooter, we are doubling the network of this electric scooter Chetak in the next few weeks. Working on a plan.

Talking about the battery and power of the Chetak electric scooter, the company has given a 48V, 60.3Ah capacity lithium-ion battery pack with a BLDC motor that generates 4080 watts of power.

According to the company, this electric scooter requires 12,000 kms or a year with very little maintenance and the company is also giving a warranty of 3 years or 50,000 kms on the battery of this scooter.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters coming in the budget of only 40 thousand give a range of up to 75 km in a single charge)

Regarding the range and speed of Chetak, the company claims that it gives a range of 95 km after a single charge, with a top speed of 70 km per hour.

,read this also– With sporty design, this electric scooter gives a range of 100 km in a single charge, know what are the features and price)

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel which is based on combi braking system.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given three riding modes in it, including reverse mode, in addition to this, features like My Chetak App, Digital Speedometer, DRLs, Digital Trip Meter, Digital Odometer, Remote Start, Push Button Start, etc. Is.

Talking about the price of Chetak electric scooter, the company has launched it with two variants starting from Rs 1,41,440 (ex-showroom).