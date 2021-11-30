Along with PM Kisan scheme, four schemes are also of great use, you can buy fertilizers, seeds and tractors on subsidy

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 2000 rupees are sent to the account of farmers every four months i.e. 6000 rupees annually. At the same time, in some other schemes, fertilizers, seeds and equipment for other agricultural work are provided to the farmers on subsidy.

The central government is running many schemes for the farmers, whose direct benefits are being passed on to the farmers. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 2000 rupees are sent to the account of farmers every four months i.e. 6000 rupees annually. At the same time, in some other schemes, fertilizers, seeds and equipment for other agricultural work are provided to the farmers on subsidy. Here information will be given about some such schemes under which farmers can take advantage of the scheme. Let us know in detail about these plans…

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

This scheme has been started to provide financial assistance to the farmers. Under which farmers are given Rs 6,000 annually in three installments. The benefit of this scheme is given to those farmers who have land of two hectares or they are small farmers. To register in this scheme, you can contact the nearest CSC center or village head. Apart from this, you can also register on the official website of Kisan Samman Nidhi or through PM Kisan GOI mobile app.

Kisan Credit Scheme

Under this scheme, farmer loan is given when needed, under this you can take loan from any nearest bank. Interest is also charged very less in this. Along with this, interest is also touched for some years. Under the scheme, farmers can take loans up to Rs 3 lakh at an interest rate of 4 percent. Now this scheme has been linked with Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Farmers can take loans if they need money for fertilizer seeds.

Read also: Bajaj’s new electric scooter coming to compete with Ola S1 and TVS iQube, plans to produce 4 lakh units of Ather Energy annually

Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme

This scheme has been started by the Central Government to provide relief to the farmers from natural calamities. Which gives relief to the farmers from the economic loss caused by natural calamities like storm, drought, rain, earthquake, hailstorm. But for this farmers have to register. Under this scheme, if the farmer has suffered crop loss and his insurance is in this scheme, then he gets financial help of Rs 40,700.

Kisan Tractor Scheme

Under this scheme, agricultural machinery tractors are given to the farmers. On this you are given half the price of the tractor. Farmers will have to pay only half the price of the tractor, while the government will pay half the price. If you also want to take advantage of this scheme, then for this you should have Aadhar card, passport size photograph, bank details, land papers. Farmers can apply by visiting any nearest CSC center.