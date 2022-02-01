Along with the winner of Bigg Boss 15, the face of Naagin-6 was revealed, Tejashwi’s fans got double happiness

Naagin-6 has also been announced on the grand finale of Big Boss. Tejashwi Prakash is going to appear in the lead role in Naagin-6.

The audience was waiting for the name of Naagin, the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and the lead of Naagin-6, for a long time. Both the names have been revealed in the grand finale of Big Boss. The fans of Tejashwi Prakash have got double happiness. Because along with winning the Big Boss trophy, he has been given the lead role in Naagin-6. Tejashwi Prakash will now be the serpent of Ekta Kapoor’s famous Naagin show.

Let us tell you that for a long time, speculations were being made about the role of lead serpent in Naagin-6. Meanwhile, Tejashwi’s fans felt that the serpent of the coming season was going to be the same. Many pictures of him in the avatar of a serpent were also going viral. Now the promo of Naagin-6 was shown on the finale of Big Boss. Tejashwi’s fans are very happy to see this. As soon as the show is over, Tejashwi is now going to be busy with the shoot of Naagin.

According to media reports, this season of Naagin is going to be much more than the rest of the season. Ekta Kapoor has kept a total budget of Rs 130 crore for this season. VFX is going to be used extensively this season.

Tejashwi’s relationship in Big Boss: Let us tell you that in the house of Big Boss, where Tejashwi made a lovely relationship with Karan Kundrra. So there his feud with Shamita Shetty remained in the headlines. It is being said that Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend Rakesh Bapat has unfollowed Tejashwi Prakash on social media. Even on the day of the finale, Bapat had expressed his anger towards Tejashwi. After which Shamita and Tejashwi had the last argument inside the house.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are seen spending time with each other as soon as they come out of the house. The two were seen together the very next day after the show ended. Not only this, their videos are also going viral on social media. In one, Karan has reached Tejashwi’s house soon after the show and is seen celebrating his victory. In another video, Karan gets down from his car and asks Tejashwi standing on the roof of the house to come down. Tejran’s fans are very happy to see their love story.